Crypto Exchanges Buy Up Super Bowl Ad Time

By Owen Poindexter
 2 days ago
Two major rivals will meet in next year’s Super Bowl: Crypto.com and FTX. Crypto.com recently purchased a Super Bowl ad from NBC, which will air the game. Fellow cryptocurrency exchange FTX purchased an ad for the Feb. 13 broadcast earlier this year. NBC...

cryptonews.com

Crypto.com's Super Bowl, Polygon's Opera, Prosecutors 'Clean' EUR 100M in Crypto + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Crypto.com will run its first Super Bowl commercial in February, per the Wall Street Journal. The exchange will appear alongside marketers including shopping-rewards platform Rakuten Rewards, sports-betting operator DraftKings Inc., Avocados From Mexico, and Intuit Inc.’s TurboTax.
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

TV Ratings: NFL Dominates Christmas Weekend

The NFL racked up big audiences on Christmas Day, with an afternoon game on Fox and NFL Network drawing the league’s second biggest viewership of the season. A primetime contest exclusive to NFL Network scored the second largest audience in its history. The big numbers for football helped push down the NBA’s Christmas showcase, but the three games on ABC had very consistent viewership. The Fox/NFL Network broadcast of the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Cleveland Browns delivered 28.59 million viewers, trailing only Fox’s Thanksgiving game (37.84 million) this season and marking the most watched Christmas Day broadcast this century. Though...
NFL
Front Office Sports

Blockchain Fan Token Adoption Heating Up

Soccer clubs have potentially made hundreds of millions of dollars selling fan tokens that unlock real-world benefits for fans. According to data from FanMarketCap.com, the fan token economy has seen 50% growth since June, with the total market cap increasing from $260 million to $391 million. Leading the way is...
MLS
Front Office Sports

Sports Betting Companies Spending Billions on U.S. Market

Sports betting companies put down $1.2 billion on acquiring new U.S. customers this year. With more states and leagues expanding sports betting capabilities, that figure is expected to reach $2.1 billion in 2022. Thirty states have legalized sports betting in some capacity (10 only allow in-person betting). New York is...
GAMBLING
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

