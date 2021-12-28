Camper Fire Slows Thruway Traffic In Seneca County

A Rochester man was injured late Tuesday afternoon after his car rolled over several times on Gravel Run Road in the town of Barrington. An investigation determined 23-year old Erik Hoyt was driving southwest when his car went off the northeast side of the road. The car entered the ditch and then re-entered the roadway, where it rolled over several times before coming to rest on its wheels.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO