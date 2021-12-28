ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, NY

Camper Fire Slows Thruway Traffic In Seneca County

By Greg Cotterill
 2 days ago
A 78-year-old Georgia woman was driving along the New York State Thruway Monday morning when she suddenly saw flames inside her...

FL Radio Group

One Dead After Two Vehicle Crash in Steuben County

Wednesday afternoon saw a fatal car accident in Steuben County. State police say two vehicles were traveling North on State Route 371 in the Town Cohocton around 4:30pm. When the first vehicle slowed to turn left into a driveway, it was struck by the second. Troopers confirm a passenger in the lead car died at the scene due to the crash. The driver of the second vehicle is facing criminal charges.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Rochester Man Injured in Barrington Rollover Accident

A Rochester man was injured late Tuesday afternoon after his car rolled over several times on Gravel Run Road in the town of Barrington. An investigation determined 23-year old Erik Hoyt was driving southwest when his car went off the northeast side of the road. The car entered the ditch and then re-entered the roadway, where it rolled over several times before coming to rest on its wheels.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Bath Man Accused of Torturing Dog

A Bath man has been arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on torturing and injuring an animal charges. Andrew Hatter is accused of repeatedly striking a dog the day after Christmas. Hatter was released following his arraignment. There was no word on the condition of the dog or...
BATH, NY
FL Radio Group

Bath Man Accused of Stealing Car on Monday Arrested for Burglary on Tuesday

The Bath man that was released from police custody following his arraignment for allegedly stealing a car on Monday was arrested Tuesday on burglary charges. State Police arrested Clifford Hurd for allegedly damaging a room at Wishing Well Motel in Bath. He was also charged with criminal mischief with intent to damage property and was being held at the Steuben County Jail.
BATH, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Police Acquiring New Body-Worn Cameras

Thanks in part to a federal grant, some additional body-worn cameras will be heading to the Auburn Police Department. City Clerk Chuck Mason said Auburn applied for monies from a federal program earlier this year. Mason said the desire to add additional cams was a result of feedback it received...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Arcadia Man Arrested for Alleged Theft of Over $50k in Machine Parts

An Arcadia man has been arrested after allegedly stealing over 50,000 dollars in steel machine parts and equipment. State Troopers report the arrest of Ronald Cassidy after an investigation into the reported theft of equipment from the Dolomite Sand and Gravel property in the Town of Arcadia. Cassidy was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment.
ARCADIA, NY
FL Radio Group

16 New COVID Deaths in the Finger Lakes

Tuesday saw 97 COVID-19 related deaths in New York. According to the state’s Wednesday update, 16 of those occurred in the Finger Lakes. Monroe County saw 6 deaths related to the virus while Steuben saw 5, and Onondaga 2. Ontario, Seneca, and Tompkins Counties saw 1 fatality each. Get...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

4 COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Steuben County

The Steuben County Public Health Department has announced four new COVID-19 related deaths in their Wednesday update. The individuals are a 60 year old Bath man, a 70 year old Howard man, a 68 year old Hornell woman, and a 43 year old Woodhull man. This announcement brings the total number of COVID deaths in Steuben County to 273.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Parole Again Denied for Amber Brockway Murderer

Parole has again been denied for Joshua Horein, the man convicted of killing 15-year old Amber Brockway in Watkins Glen 21 years ago. Horein, who is now 37, was sentenced to 20-years-to-life after pleading guilty to a second-degree murder charge in 2001 for the killing of his classmate in August of 2000.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Firefighters Minimize Damage to Ithaca Home on Sunday

Firefighters spent two hours Sunday morning putting out a house fire in the 200 block of Stone Quarry Road in Ithaca. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported seeing light smoke coming from inside of the house. The fire was discovered in the walls and floors surrounding the fireplace. Firefighters were able to limit the amount of damage and the home’s occupants were allowed to go back inside.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Naples Man Killed in Monday Night Yates County MVA

A Naples man was killed in a one-car accident Monday night on Phelps Road in the town of Potter. The Yates County Sheriff’s Office reports 57-year old Timothy Decker was trapped inside of his vehicle after it went off the road and struck a tree in the area of Flint Creek Campground. After Decker was extricated from the vehicle, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
NAPLES, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Accused of Making Threatening Phone Calls

A Geneva mas has been arrested after making threatening phone calls. The Geneva Police Department reports the Monday arrest of Johnathan Jones for allegedly threatening physical harm against another over the phone as a result of a domestic incident. Jones faces a felony charge of aggravated family offense and a misdemeanor charge of aggravated harassment.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

New COVID Testing Site in Cayuga County

13 new COVID-19 testing sites are opening today across the state. Among them is the Moravia Fire Department at 38 Keeler Street. The location will be open for testing Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:00am-4:00pm and on Saturdays from 9:00am-3:00pm. Appointments can be made here. Get the top stories on...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

One Arrested for Allegedly Starting House Fire in Dundee

Last Wednesday night’s house fire on State Route 14A in Dundee was intentionally set. That determination by the Yates County Fire Investigation Team led to the Christmas Eve arrest of 32-year old Jenna Thompson, of Dundee. Thompson is accused of starting more than one fire inside the home owned by 63-year old Michael Thompson with the intention of doing damage.
DUNDEE, NY
