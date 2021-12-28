ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Hurts Won Even When He Wasn't Running

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuarterback Jalen Hurts hasn’t been much of a factor in the Eagles’ run game since before he sprained his left ankle on Nov. 28 in the first meeting against the New York Giants. The Eagles won, anyway, beating two NFC East rivals in a span of five...

www.yardbarker.com

