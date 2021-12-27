Crypto mainstream adoption: Is it here already? Experts Answer, Part 3

Mercuryo survey says retailers can push crypto payment adoption. The survey was built on Tesla’s Dogecoin adoption. Crypto payment adoption have some hindering factors. Crypto payments is an innovation that has been in the works in the last few years. This is because companies have seen the growing adoption of digital assets, making it easier for traders to purchase goods using them. In a new survey, reports have shown that retail traders are the next set of individuals that will push the adoption of crypto payments in the coming years. Going by the Mercuryo survey, 57% of the responding party believes that companies could edge out one another if they eventually employ a form of crypto payment option or another.

