Commodities & Future

Crypto mainstream adoption: Is it here already? Experts Answer, Part 3

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I think anyone with a young brain already has a wallet. The rest will follow. The same thing happened with internet adoption.”. Crypto mainstream adoption: Is it here already? Experts Answer, Part 3. Ethereum whales...

www.investing.com

investing.com

5 Cryptocurrencies Beyond Bitcoin To Keep On Your Radar In 2022

The cryptocurrency market has been ultra-volatile and full of twists and turns in 2021, a year that has also seen an explosion in the adoption of cryptos as an investment by both individuals and institutions. Bitcoin remains undeniably the most important cryptocurrency with its capitalization representing more than 40% of...
MARKETS
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – SEC Recruits Crypto Aide, Shiba Inu Prepares for Doggy DAO, SHIB Burn Fitness App, Binance Cancels C2C in China, ETH 2.0 Rocket Pool Hits $360 Million, Robinhood Adds Options Rolling

The SEC has recruited former Senate aide as Gary Gensler’s crypto advisor. Shiba Inu prepares for Doggy DAO, bigger SHIB burns incoming with fitness app. Binance cancels C2C trading in mainland China, suggests replacement. ETH 2.0 staking protocol hits $360 million TVL in five weeks. Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) looks to...
MARKETS
investing.com

What Will Crypto Do In 2022 – Part 2

2021 was a year of unprecedented growth and unexpected developments in the world of crypto. With progress made and new possibilities unlocked on so many different fronts, it’s difficult to predict which aspects of the crypto scene will become the big talking points of 2022. That said, two trends...
MARKETS
investing.com

Arcane Research releases its crypto predictions for 2022

Blockchain data research firm Arcane Research has taken a look at the year that was in its final report for 2021 and offered its predictions for crypto markets going into 2022. Alternate layer-ones will continue to outperform ETH. Even more crypto companies will go public and several will have valuations...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frauds#Indian#Eth#Cointelegraph Dec 28#Axie Infinity Declines#Axs
investing.com

A new intro to Bitcoin: The 9-minute read that could change your life

A new intro to Bitcoin: The 9-minute read that could change your life. By now, youve probably heard of Bitcoin. You may have heard that it has made some people rich. You may also have heard that its a new form of digital money and that its the future of commerce, or that its a criminal enterprise and that its bad for the planet.
CURRENCIES
protocol.com

Crypto payments will definitely, maybe, possibly go mainstream in 2022

The crypto industry exploded in 2021, particularly through individuals and institutions investing in digital tokens. But crypto payments haven't kept pace with the rest of the industry's growth. Since the earliest days of digital cash, making payments easier has been a key promise of the technology. Yet widespread access and adoption are still missing, which places big roadblocks in crypto’s path to the mainstream.
MARKETS
investing.com

ASIC reveals how it infiltrated crypto ‘pump and dump’ Telegram groups

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has revealed the details of how it took down crypto “pump and dump” Telegram groups back in October. ASIC reveals how it infiltrated crypto ‘pump and dump’ Telegram groups. Ethereum whales dumping ETH as price slides below $4K, data...
MARKETS
tokenpost.com

Bitcoin rising to $100K, further mainstream adoption, and other crypto market predictions for 2022

This has been a very eventful year for the crypto industry with the market rally sending Bitcoin(BTC) and Ether (ETH) to new all-time highs in mid-April before crashing in May and eventually recovering to set new all-time highs when BTC traded above $68,000 in November. As the year draws to a close, a number of experts of what 2022 could bring to the scene such as the potential rise of Bitcoin and Ethereum to new ATHs and the adoption of the crypto in other countries.
MARKETS
investing.com

Price analysis 12/27: BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, XRP, LUNA, AVAX, DOT, DOGE

Billionaire and Mexico’s third-richest person Ricardo Salinas Pliego said in his Christmas and New Year message to stay away from fiat money, terming it as “fake money made of paper lies.” Instead, he advised people to “invest in Bitcoin.”. Price analysis 12/27: BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL,...
MARKETS
investing.com

How to store crypto in 2022, explained

Cryptocurrency holders can seek out wallets that offer the best of security, functionality and usability –– features that cater to any set of users. Users must be careful to consider factors including security, functionality and ease of use when determining where they will keep their funds. Although this typically means a choice between hot or cold storage, newer wallet releases give users many of these features within a single offering.
CURRENCIES
FOXBusiness

NFTs and SNL: Crypto keeps burrowing into the mainstream

Crypto has been many things in its short history. 2021 was the year it became part of the mainstream. Elon Musk tweeted about it, often. It was parodied on "Saturday Night Live." Collins Dictionary dubbed "NFT," the acronym for nonfungible tokens, its word of the year. Institutional investors looked for...
STOCKS
investing.com

Young and Rich: Top Crypto Entrepreneurs of the Year Under 35

The rapid development of the cryptocurrency market and the rise in the price of major crypto coins have created a whole class of young millionaires who have made their fortune, thanks to blockchain technologies. With ambition, boldness, and determination, these entrepreneurs persist in conquering one business peak after another. We...
MARKETS
investing.com

Indian police commissioner issues a public warning against crypto frauds

Goel highlighted the various methods that are actively being used by fraudsters to dupe investors such as lucrative investment opportunities, illegitimate bank transfers and cryptocurrencies. Acknowledging the growth of Indian crypto users, Goel added:. After simplifying the elaborate fraud in a sentence, Goel also highlighted that sixteen such cases have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
beincrypto.com

2021: Year of Institutional Bitcoin Adoption as VC Crypto Funding Hits $25B

2021 might be the year when institutional bitcoin (BTC) adoption finally happened, with venture capital funding for crypto asset firms rising 720% year-on-year to $25.1 billion, according to data by The Block Research. Throughout the year, several companies bought BTC, it says, including Jack Dorsey’s Square, which allocated nearly 5%...
MARKETS
investing.com

Here's how Polygon is challenging the limitations of Ethereum, as told by co-founder Sandeep Nailwal

Polygon (MATIC), a layer-two network designed for scaling and application infrastructure development on Ethereum (ETH), has been making the rounds among blockchain enthusiasts as of late. From its $1 billion investment into zero-knowledge technology to co-launching a $200 million Web 3.0 social media initiative up to integrating with Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)'s web browser to make its decentralized apps accessible to 80 million Android mobile users, the network's momentum is going strong.
COMPUTERS
awealthofcommonsense.com

Could Crypto Adoption Eventually Derail the Stock Market?

I watched The Compound and Friends where Tom Lee discussed his prediction about demographic effects on S&P 500 performance. As a GenXer who got burned in the GFC, I’m happy to ride this wave with Millenials even if S&P 500 19,000 for 2029 seems ambitious. I also heard on CNBC today that Millenial millionaires hold 25% of their wealth in cryptocurrency.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Mercuryo survey: Retailers can drive crypto payments adoption

Mercuryo survey says retailers can push crypto payment adoption. The survey was built on Tesla’s Dogecoin adoption. Crypto payment adoption have some hindering factors. Crypto payments is an innovation that has been in the works in the last few years. This is because companies have seen the growing adoption of digital assets, making it easier for traders to purchase goods using them. In a new survey, reports have shown that retail traders are the next set of individuals that will push the adoption of crypto payments in the coming years. Going by the Mercuryo survey, 57% of the responding party believes that companies could edge out one another if they eventually employ a form of crypto payment option or another.
RETAIL
TechRadar

The state of crypto in 2021 - Part 1

The year 2021 has been one of sustained growth and unprecedented development for the crypto market. Most investors will be unsurprised that the crypto market as a whole continued its meteoric growth through 2021, growing its overall market cap by more than 280% over the last 12 months. What few could have predicted, however, is the exceptional performance of large-cap altcoins.
CURRENCIES

