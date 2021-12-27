ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

USA Hockey names Quinn as head coach, Vanbiesbrouck as GM for Olympics

Sportsnet.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA Hockey named David Quinn as the head coach and John Vanbiesbrouck as the general manager for the Olympic men's hockey team on Monday. The moves came a week after the NHL and its players withdrew...

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Bowman
Person
John Vanbiesbrouck
Person
Bill Guerin
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Hockey#Gm#Olympics#Minnesota Wild#The Chicago Blackhawks#The New York Rangers#The Associated Press
Sportsnet.ca

Senators recall goalie Matt Murray from AHL Belleville

The Ottawa Senators recalled veteran goalie Matt Murray from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. The move came one day after goalie Anton Forsberg entered COVID-19 protocols. Murray, 27, cleared waivers and was assigned to Belleville in late November after going winless in six games this season, posting...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Senators sign 2021 first-round pick Tyler Boucher to entry-level contract

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Boucher to a three-year, entry-level contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. According to Sportsnet's Jeff Marek, Boucher will leave Boston University after one semester and join the OHL's Ottawa 67s. Boucher, the son of former NHL goaltender Brian Boucher, was the...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Hour 2 - How can the Canucks re-stock the prospect cupboards?

Hour 3 - Dan Murphy on the Canucks 7-game winning streak. Halford and Brough are joined by Sportsnet's Dan Murphy to talk about the Canucks and how they extended their winning streak to 7 games. They also take Humanoid Subs in What We Learned.The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

NHL postpones one game for COVID issues, nine others due to Canadian attendance rules

The NHL has postponed a total of 10 additional games, one being for COVID-19-related issues and nine others due to Canadian attendance restrictions, the league announced Tuesday. Wednesday's contest between the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings was the game delayed due to COVID-19. The Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames,...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

IIHF president says U18 women’s worlds could be rescheduled in U.S.

The president of the International Ice Hockey Federation is leaving the door open to rescheduling the women’s under-18 world championship in the United States after the event slated to take place in Sweden next month was cancelled last week because of COVID-19 concerns. In an interview posted on the...
SPORTS
Sportsnet.ca

Winnipeg Jets Mailbag: Could Cole Perfetti jump from World Juniors to NHL?

WINNIPEG -- Postponements are up, attendance is down to zero, the taxi squad is back and the interim head coach is 1-1. There is certainly a lot to unpack as it relates to the Winnipeg Jets, so we’ll try to tackle all of these issues (and more) in the December edition of the mailbag.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Canucks' Rutherford keeps diversity front of mind in hiring process

VANCOUVER – For an older, white male who in appearance and experience seems to embody the National Hockey League establishment, Jim Rutherford has some progressive ideas about building his management team with the Vancouver Canucks. Rutherford told Sportsnet in a pre-Christmas interview that he admires the diversity of the...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Dream debut for Canadiens' Harvey-Pinard marred by poor officiating

One look at the lineup made it easy to suggest this game shouldn’t happen, but one glance around Amalie Arena revealed why it absolutely had to be played. Even with nine Montreal Canadiens and four members of the Tampa Bay Lightning in Covid protocol, there were 19,092 fans in attendance. It was expected to be a sellout — a save-the-date affair for a team in the Sun Belt, a Christmas bonus delivered thanks to Quebec snowbirds joining Lightning fans in piling through the turnstiles with an insatiable appetite for hockey, junk food and beer — and those expectations were met.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy