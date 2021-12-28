Postgame Report: Morant’s game winner pushes Grizzlies past Suns

A fourth-quarter lull slowed OKC's attack in Wednesday's 115-97 loss to the Suns. The final 115-97 score was hardly an indication of the type of battle the Thunder put up inside of Footprint Center on Wednesday. The squad was without Josh Giddey, Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Tre Mann all due to health and safety protocols and without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who was a late scratch with ankle soreness. On the second night of a back-to-back against one of the best teams in the league, the adversity was certainly stacked against the Thunder heading into Wednesday night’s matchup. However, none of this fazed the resilient Thunder who matched the Suns energy from the outset. OKC kept pace with Phoenix’s high-tempo offense and going into halftime, only trailed by eight points.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO