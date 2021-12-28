ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Postgame Report: Morant’s game winner pushes Grizzlies past Suns

By Memphis Grizzlies
NBA
 2 days ago

The Memphis Grizzlies used a last second game winner from Ja Morant to earn a 114-113 win over Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Monday at Footprint Center. Memphis needed all 33 of Morant’s points to win the final game of their road trip while Desmond Bane contributed his career-high...

ClutchPoints

Chris Paul gets brutally honest on who's to blame for Ja Morant's game-winner vs. Suns

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns were five seconds away from beating the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday … until Ja Morant happened. With the time remaining on the clock, Morant fooled the Suns' defense with a fake handoff and attacked the basket for the tough game-winner. It gave Phoenix their second-straight defeat after falling to the Golden State Warriors on Christmas.
NBA
dallassun.com

NBA roundup: Ja Morant, Grizzlies nip Suns in last second

Ja Morant scored 33 points, including a layup with 0.5 seconds remaining, and Desmond Bane scored a career-high 32 points as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies withstood a fourth-quarter rally by the Phoenix Suns for a 114-113 win on Monday night. Steven Adams had 13 points and 16 rebounds, and JarenJackson...
NBA
Desmond Bane
Ja Morant
Mikal Bridges
Chris Paul
Steven Adams
Cam Johnson
Devin Booker
kfgo.com

NBA roundup: Devin Booker hits milestone in Suns' win

(Reuters) – Devin Booker matched his season high of 38 points while reaching a milestone as the Phoenix Suns earned a 115-97 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. JaVale McGee contributed 16 points and eight rebounds and Cameron Payne added 16 points and seven assists...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deandre Ayton lands new deal with Puma

After first signing on with Puma in 2018 to help re-launch its basketball category, Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has landed a new multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal to continue his partnership with the brand. "It's pretty lit. It's truly a blessing as well," Ayton said. "The reason I signed with Puma from the beginning, is I wanted to be different."
NBA
#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Phoenix Suns#Footprint Center#The Los Angeles Lakers#Bally Sports Southeast#Espn 92 9 Fm#Grizzlies E News Sign
blackchronicle.com

NBA All-Star Moment of the Night: Devin Booker's six 3-pointers carry Suns over Thunder

With NBA All-Star voting tipping off on Christmas Day, fans now have the opportunity to select the players they believe should start in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game set to be held in Cleveland, Ohio. When potential All-Stars deliver vote-worthy performances, we'll be sure to bring that to your attention with our "NBA All-Star Moment of the Night" series to highlight those deserving players.
NBA
abc17news.com

Morant scores in final second, Grizzlies edge Suns 114-113

PHOENIX (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points, including a layup with 0.5 seconds to play that gave the Memphis Grizzlies a 114-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Morant's basket came after Devin Booker's 3-pointer with 5 seconds to play gave the Suns their first lead since early in the game. After a timeout, Morant drove the left side of the lane and banked it in. Phoenix's final shot from the corner was off the mark. Desmond Bane scored 32 points, 19 in the first half when Memphis built a 60-48 lead. Steven Adams had 13 points and 16 rebounds. Booker led the Suns with 30 points.
NBA
tucsonpost.com

Ja Morant's late basket helps Grizzlies edge Suns

Ja Morant scored 33 points, including a layup with .5 seconds remaining, and Desmond Bane scored a career-high 32 points as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies withstood a fourth-quarter rally by the Phoenix Suns for a 114-113 win on Monday night. Steven Adams had 13 points and 16 rebounds, and Jaren...
NBA
Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
Sports
Los Angeles Daily News

Lakers squander lead against Ja Morant, Grizzlies

This time, the Lakers can share the responsibility. The Lakers' final meaningful offensive possession on Wednesday night was rife with errors, a sideline-out-of-bounds play that started slow and finished in disaster. From an inbounds pass that positioned LeBron James far outside the 3-point arc, to Malik Monk panicking under...
NBA
grizzlybearblues.com

Recap: Ja Morant ascends, Grizzlies outlast Suns 114-113

If there was any doubt at all left about what Ja Morant has clearly demonstrated himself to be—an all-star, a transcendent talent, and the best player in franchise history—he removed it tonight, making an incredible game-winning floater while triple-teamed in the lane to give the Grizzlies a thrilling 114-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns on the road. Morant had 33 points on 14-25 shooting along with 4 rebounds and 4 assists.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James' 1-word description of Grizzlies star Ja Morant after another monster game

The Los Angeles Lakers lost a close game to the Memphis Grizzlies 104-99 on Wednesday. The Lakers and Grizzlies, as well as stars LeBron James and Ja Morant, went back-and-forth in the contest, with LeBron and Morant putting on a duel for the ages. Morant joined Carmelo Anthony in the NBA record books for his impressive performance against LeBron, prompting The King to issue a one-word description of Ja after the monster performance.
NBA
NBA

Game Recap: OKC at PHX

A fourth-quarter lull slowed OKC's attack in Wednesday's 115-97 loss to the Suns. The final 115-97 score was hardly an indication of the type of battle the Thunder put up inside of Footprint Center on Wednesday. The squad was without Josh Giddey, Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Tre Mann all due to health and safety protocols and without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who was a late scratch with ankle soreness. On the second night of a back-to-back against one of the best teams in the league, the adversity was certainly stacked against the Thunder heading into Wednesday night's matchup. However, none of this fazed the resilient Thunder who matched the Suns energy from the outset. OKC kept pace with Phoenix's high-tempo offense and going into halftime, only trailed by eight points.
NBA

