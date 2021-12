The Wisconsin State Patrol has released information on the accident that happened on I-94 near Hixton this morning. At 5:45 this morning it was reported that emergency personnel responded to multiple crashes, runoffs, and jack-knifed semi units. Upon arrival on the scene, a semi unit was in the median of I-94 on fire with two passenger vehicles underneath it. It’s also reported there were several secondary crashes and runoffs in the vicinity. The passengers of the vehicles were transported by bus to an alternate safe location. Both east and westbound lanes of I-94 are currently closed, and traffic is being rerouted.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO