Seton Hall was down to just eight available players for their first game in 17 days. With big men Ike Obiagu and Tyrese Samuel in COVID-19 protocols, the No. 15 Pirates fought hard but just didn’t have enough and fell to No. 21 Providence, 70-65, at Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Forward Noah Horchler torched the Pirates with 17 points, making 5-of-6 from deep.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 19 HOURS AGO