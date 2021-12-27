ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

No longer shocked by the shocking

By Kevin Green
Greensburg Daily News
 3 days ago

Politics and sports shouldn’t mix. Maybe there should be separation between the two as there (supposedly) is between church and state. When former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled for the National Anthem in 2016, ex-president Donald Trump called for him to be taken...

www.greensburgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rand Paul mocked for saying Democrats stealing elections using completely legal methods

Kentucky senator Rand Paul was mocked on social media after he accused Democrats of “stealing elections” legally by convincing potential voters to support them.Sharing an article from The American Conservative on how “Mark Zuckerberg’s millions and the Centre for Technology and Civic Life turned Wisconsin blue in 2020,” Mr Paul wrote: “How to steal an election.”He then cited a paragraph from the report that suggested that Democrats planned to seed “an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Donald Trump
Greensburg Daily News

Hatred convulses the world

The spate of hatred perpetuated against Asian Americans in the United States through physical and verbal attacks, and the discrimination against LGBTQ, Black, Latino, Indian and Jewish Americans in recent years, highlights the persecution of minorities in the U.S. and the world. Blacks and Native Americans in the U.S. have experienced this over the past 300 years. Other minorities in the world have been subjected to persecution and discrimination, and all of the wars in the world have had an element of hatred within them. Genocide has been committed against the Armenians by the Turks, in Rwanda by Hutus against the Tutsis, in Cambodia by the Khmer Rouge, and by the Serbs against the Bosnians.
NFL
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Was COVID-19 an intentional attack?

In 2019, one world leader could have assumed he could attack with impunity from all recourse or repercussions, a friend, an enemy and the world. President Joseph Biden, my underlying premise is that COVID-19 pandemic was not a naturally developed or accidentally released virus. You need to establish a committee...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics And Sports#Football#The National Anthem#Trump#North Korean#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy