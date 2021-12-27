No longer shocked by the shocking

The spate of hatred perpetuated against Asian Americans in the United States through physical and verbal attacks, and the discrimination against LGBTQ, Black, Latino, Indian and Jewish Americans in recent years, highlights the persecution of minorities in the U.S. and the world. Blacks and Native Americans in the U.S. have experienced this over the past 300 years. Other minorities in the world have been subjected to persecution and discrimination, and all of the wars in the world have had an element of hatred within them. Genocide has been committed against the Armenians by the Turks, in Rwanda by Hutus against the Tutsis, in Cambodia by the Khmer Rouge, and by the Serbs against the Bosnians.

