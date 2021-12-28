ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Analysis: Omicron looms ominously over NFL's playoff races

By ARNIE STAPLETON
 2 days ago

Quick, who's your favorite team's backup quarterback? Or the backup's backup? Who's their best pass rushing proxy? Fill-in cover cornerback? What about the substitute snapper or...

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Stand In#Covid#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

In November, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. His legal team believe he was “forced to resign” from his role with the Raiders. “When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing...
NFL
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Released A Quarterback On Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have a noticeable lack of quarterbacks that are on the active roster and healthy heading into Week 17. But that didn’t prevent the organization from letting go of one of its practice squad signal-callers. According to an official announcement, the Ravens released quarterback Kenji Bahar from...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Adrian Peterson

In early December, the Seattle Seahawks signed Adrian Peterson with the hope that he’d give their running game a boost. Unfortunately, he suffered a back injury in his first game with the team. The Seahawks thought Peterson would be able to return at some point this regular season. However,...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Perfect free agent fit about to hit the market

The Buccaneers still have a lot of football to play this season, but one of their prime free agent targets for this offseason luckily does not. After years of mediocrity, it feels weird as a fan of the Buccaneers to have postseason football to look forward to. This is normally the part of the season where Bucs fans have a chance to get a jump start on mock drafts and other ways to make make the team better for the next season, and while it feels good to focus on the team playing in meaningful games, a little look ahead never hurts.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Announce Significant Wednesday Roster News

Reinforcements are on the way for the New Orleans Saints. On Wednesday, the team activated a dozen players off the COVID list, including quarterback Taysom Hill. ESPN’s Field Yates shared the news via Twitter. The Saints activated 12 players from the COVID-19 list,” Yates tweeted. “Including QBs Taysom Hill...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Make Interesting Quarterback Decision

A little over a week ago, the New York Giants announced that they’re shutting down Daniel Jones for the remainder of the 2021 season because of a neck injury. That opened the door for Mike Glennon to become the team’s starting quarterback. Glennon has been anything but reliable...
NFL
The Spun

Look: College Football Player Furious With Bowl Cancelation

Having your bowl game canceled is brutal for a college football player. Having it canceled on the day of the game after you traveled cross-country to play is even worse. That’s what happened to NC State today. The Wolfpack were supposed to meet UCLA in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego tonight, but the game was called off this afternoon due to COVID-19 issues on the Bruins’ roster.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Cowboys Coaching News

Now that the Urban Meyer experiment in Jacksonville has come to an end, the Jaguars are on the hunt for their next head coach. According to recent interview requests, it appears Shad Kahn and the struggling organization are looking to explore the coordinator-to-head-coach pipeline. The Jaguars have reportedly requested permission...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Called Out For What He Said About Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow thoroughly humiliated the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. One former Ravens defender didn’t take too kindly to that – but his comments have landed him in some hot water. On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Bart Scott declared that “the...
NFL
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Makes His Opinion On The Cowboys Very Clear

Week 17 is shaping up to be very exciting, as the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys will square off in what might be an NFC playoff preview. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury had nothing but praise for team’s upcoming opponent. “One of the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger turned a lot of heads during this Thursday’s press conference, telling reporters that “all signs” are pointing to this Sunday’s game being his final game at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger hasn’t officially announced that he’s retiring at the end of the 2021 season,...
NFL
westplainsdailyquill.net

Clemson, Iowa State close down seasons in Cheez-It Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — When Iowa State and Clemson meet in Wednesday’s Cheez-It Bowl, it’ll be out with the old for the Cyclones and in with the new for Tigers. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
NFL
westplainsdailyquill.net

Wentz joins COVID-19 list as Colts try to earn playoff spot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Carson Wentz is expected to miss Sunday's key game against Las Vegas after the Indianapolis Colts placed their starting quarterback on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
NFL

