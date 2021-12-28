ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

First COVID-19 shot recipient in US now a vaccine activist

By LINDSEY TANNER
 2 days ago

She became a vaccine celebrity by accident. Since being hailed as the first person in the United States to get a COVID-19 vaccine, New York nurse Sandra...

The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US experts recommend mRNA Covid vaccines over J&J shot

A US government-appointed panel of medical experts on Thursday unanimously recommended mRNA Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna over Johnson & Johnson's shot, in light of its weaker protection and greater risks. The panel voted 15-0 in favor of the new guidance, which applies to everyone over 18 years of age. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the measure Thursday evening. "Today's updated recommendation emphasizes CDC's commitment to provide real-time scientific information to the American public," she said in a statement, urging Americans to get vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus. The recommendation officially steers the public away from J&J's drug, which was initially praised because it could be stored at fridge temperature and offered good efficacy against earlier strains of the coronavirus after just one shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
State
New York State
NBC12

Omicron is now dominant COVID-19 variant in US

NEW YORK (AP) — Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFAA

Pfizer pill now first US-authorized home COVID treatment

U.S. health regulators on Wednesday authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus. The long-awaited milestone comes as U.S. cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all rising and health officials warn of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Celebrity#Covid 19 Vaccine
New York jury holds drug firm Teva liable in opioid crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury held Teva Pharmaceuticals responsible for contributing to the opioid crisis, delivering one of few verdicts so far among thousands of lawsuits nationwide over the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Omicron Surge Will Make It Hard To Keep Everyday Life Operating, Medical Expert Warns

An infectious disease expert said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases led by the Omicron variant will make it difficult for the United States to keep everyday life operating. Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, made the comment in an interview with MSNBC on Thursday, Dec. 30.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Do you need the booster shot to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans ages 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 booster dose and doctors are encouraging everyone to get the third shot. Currently, the CDC considers people to be fully vaccinated if they have received the first two doses of the vaccine, but Dr. Joe Thompson with the Arkansas Center for […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Feds press nursing home COVID boosters as staff cases spike

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials on Thursday pressed nursing home workers to get their booster shots amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among staffers and a concerning lag in booster …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
HEALTH SERVICES
floridapolitics.com

‘The normal shot’: No COVID-19 booster vaccine for Ron DeSantis

The Governor had the single shot J&J COVID-19 vaccine in the spring. During an appearance on the Fox News Channel Sunday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested he had not received a COVID-19 booster shot. DeSantis, for his part, continues to warn that the definition of fully vaccinated will shift to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers wearing MLK shirts and Star of David badges storm Burger King over public health measures

Around half a dozen “anti-vaxxers” were caught on video bringing a Burger King in Brooklyn, New York City, to a standstill during a demonstration.The demonstrators, who appeared to be wearing Star of David badges, were seen shouting at Burger King staff and customers before police arrived at the branch on Monday night. The New York Police Department (NYPD) toldThe Independent on Tuesday that five people were arrested, aged between 36 and 44. A demonstrator alleged in one video that “mandates are not laws”, in apparent derision of New York City’s mandates requiring vaccines for many workers and for access to...
PUBLIC HEALTH

