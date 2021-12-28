ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear Reinvents The Tire Specially For Tesla Cars And Other EVs

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tiremakers at Goodyear have just announced a new tire specially optimized for electric vehicles—Teslas, in particular. Named the ‘ElectricDrive GT’, they are suitable for the heavier weight EVs have compared to regular cars, attributed to batteries. With an asymmetric tread pattern and a specialized tread...

designtaxi.com

