Within the coming month, the number of Wisconsin residents who have confirmed cases of COVID-19 is likely to top 1 million. As of Wednesday, the state Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 4,485 new, confirmed cases, bringing the statewide total to 932,773 people who have been diagnosed with the infection from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. On average over the last seven days, Wisconsin has recorded 3,804 new cases a day. At that pace, it would take about two and a half to three weeks for the total number of people who have had the illness to cross the 1 million mark.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO