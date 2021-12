BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Thanks to the Idaho Humane Society, 138 animals found new homes last week. This includes 58 cats, 75 dogs, 3 ferrets and 2 rabbits. IHS describes Lilith, one of the adopted pets. "She was looking for a loving home that would feed her lots of yummy treats and let her be the queen of her castle! She didn’t want to have to share her space with other dogs because she wanted all the attention on herself. And last week, her wish came true!"

