ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Waddle shines, Dolphins beat Saints 20-3 to win 7th straight

By BRETT MARTEL The Associated Press
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle returned from the COVID-19 list to catch 10 passes for 92 yards and touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins beat the short-handed New Orleans Saints 20-3 on Monday night, becoming the first NFL team to win seven straight games after losing seven in...

www.gjsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 20-3 win over New Orleans Saints

The Miami Dolphins’ transformation from an NFL doormat to legitimate playoff contender is complete. Miami, which began this season 1-7, is in possession of a winning record courtesy of Monday night’s 20-3 win over the New Orleans Saints, putting Brian Flores’ team in position to qualify for the postseason if Miami (8-7) can win its final two games of the regular season.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Jaylen Waddle and the Dolphins' Defense Ends The Saints' Season

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!. The Saints were down both QB Taysom Hill and QB Trevor Siemian, who were victims of the reserve/COVID-19 list. In their absence, the team started QB Ian Book under center against the Miami Dolphins. Book had some positives on his collegiate prospect profile, most notably that his 84 QBR ranked in the 85th percentile among all QB prospects and his athleticism (4.7, 40-yard dash, 80th percentile). The Saints, however, had no intention to play football. An uninspired game plan was called by head coach Sean Payton, resulting in a lackluster 20-3 loss by the Saints. The Saints’ defense has punched well above their weight class this year and it’s a shame to see the lack of creativity on offense. Hopefully, the Saints can make some noise next season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Ian Book
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Wishes He Was Brave Enough To Ask Bill Belichick For His New Year’s Resolution Following A Loss

BOSTON (CBS) — Shortly after the Patriots suffered a crushing divisional defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Bill Belichick was hit with a question way out of left field. A reporter bravely took the microphone and asked the Patriots head coach if he’d like to share his New Year’s resolution with the world. Belichick, obviously, did not answer. He’s never in a good mood following a loss, but to the surprise of many, he kindly declined the request. He said he may even revisit this week. The question garnered quite a bit of attention throughout the NFL on Sunday, and on...
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The Los Angeles Chargers#Afc
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
FanSided

3 Chiefs that probably won’t return to Kansas City in 2022

The Chiefs may not have the money to bring back these three stars next season, for better or worse. The Chiefs are entering a time in their franchise where the quarterback will be taking a major bulk of the cap space. Patrick Mahomes will be entering the first year of his 10-year contract in 2022, making a little over $35 million. Because of this, the Chiefs will have to cut players that either take up a lot of cap space and/or have underperformed in recent seasons.
NFL
NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy