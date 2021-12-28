A tribute to Stuart Barr

Dale Avery, 80, of Paw Paw, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at his home. Dale lived his life as a devoted educator and family man. He was born August 29, 1941, in Jackson, Michigan, the son of the late Ronald Avery and Josephine (Lamb) Avery. Following high school, Dale went to Central Michigan University where he earned his bachelor’s degree. While there, he became a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity, serving as President. Dale then attended Wayne State University where he earned his master’s degree. For 39 years, Dale was employed with the Taylor Public Schools, beginning his career as a history teacher, moving into counseling and shifting into administration as an assistant principal at West Junior High School and then principal of the Titan Program, an alternative educational option for Taylor students.

