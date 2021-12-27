Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. Saints in Week 16

The Miami Dolphins earned their eighth victory of the 2021 campaign on Monday night when they defeated the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Miami’s defense came ready to play once again, as they were able to completely dominate the Saints’ offense led by rookie quarterback Ian Book to the tune of eight sacks and two interceptions. New Orleans’ only points came from a field goal in the second quarter after they were aided by a roughing the passer penalty.

Offensively, Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle continued to show their chemistry, as the two connected for 10 receptions, 92 yards, and a touchdown. The unit, as a whole, was constantly affected by the offensive line’s performance. If they weren’t getting pushed backward by either sacks or penalties, the day could’ve been even better.

At the end of the day, Miami came away with another win, their seventh in a row, and this is how the fans reacted throughout the contest/