YOUR HEALTH: Bariatric surgery's added benefits

When it comes to cognitive diseases, early detection is key. Knowing what you’re dealing with sooner, rather than later, allows health care providers time to create a treatment plan and consider interventions that could slow the progression of the condition. Often though, it’s difficult to determine whether potential initial symptoms are indicative of a problem, or nothing to worry about. (Who among us hasn’t put their reading glasses in the refrigerator, or called their spouse by the dog’s name?) That’s why a new test that can show early signs of cognitive decline in just 10-15 minutes, potentially leading to a more timely diagnosis of dementia, Alzheimer’s and other disorders, is such good news.

HEALTH ・ 23 DAYS AGO