Lido is excited to announce that we are now sponsoring the first in a series of Chainlink Price Feeds to enable DeFi protocols across leading blockchains to quickly and securely support Lido staked assets. With the stETH/USD Price Feed live on Ethereum mainnet, DeFi projects can now reference this Chainlink oracle contract at any time to get the current price of stETH when executing key on-chain functions. In fact, the stETH/USD Chainlink Price Feed is already being collectively used and sponsored by a decentralized community of users, including Aave, Compound, and Enzyme.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO