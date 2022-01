Wall Street rose modestly overnight as receding omicron fears continued attracting buyers out of cover and back into equities, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones having record closes. The S&P 500 rose by 0.14%, the Nasdaq eased by just 0.10%, and the Dow Jones rose by 0.25%. Most price action needs to be taken with a grain of salt at this time of the year, but the omicron rear-view mirror trade appears to be favouring value overgrowth right now. In Asia, some long-covering has appeared, pushing futures on all three slightly lower by 0.05%.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO