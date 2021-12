Syracuse picked up its sixth win of the season, cruising past Brown, 93-62. Here are some quick hits from the game:. Brown struggled early from long range in both halves. The Orange played their traditional 2-3 zone in the first half, holding the Bears to 1-of-6 from deep early. After Brown closed the first half making 4-of-7 from deep, Syracuse switched to their 1-1-3 look in the second half to better results, as Brown missed their first six threes half from deep and ended the session 4-of-18 from three.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO