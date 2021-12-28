ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Car Talk: Don’t Unlock Shift Interlock With A Stick

By Ray Magliozzi King Features Syndicate
Yankton Daily Press
 2 days ago

My 2015 Nissan Versa has a shifting problem. I can only get it out of park when I stick a stick through the shift lock.The dealer says it will cost $1,000 to fix. I’m a real cheapskate; how long can I get away with using a stick? --...

www.yankton.net

Comments / 0

Related
Truth About Cars

Best Steering Wheel Locks: No Theft Turn

Let’s get something clear right from the start: these locks are best thought of as a deterrent to the scourge that is vehicle theft and not an outright prevention tool. If two identical cars are parked side by each, one with a steering wheel lock and one without, there’s a good chance the robber is going to target the one sans lock.
CARS
The Independent

Edmunds: Understanding new car trim levels and options

A key part of the car buying process is familiarizing yourself with some of the key terms you’ll encounter on automaker websites or on the dealership lot. You want to ensure that you’re getting the right features in your new vehicle. But if you’re new to buying cars or aren’t familiar with auto industry lingo, a conversation with the salesperson can go right over your head. With this in mind, here are the basics about trim levels, styles, options, packages and accessories. We’ve organized them in the order you’re likely to come across them when searching for a vehicle or...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Interlock#Car Talk#Brake#Pedal
MotorTrend Magazine

This 94-Mile 1993 Toyota Pickup Belongs in a Museum ... Or Your Garage

When looking for a used 1990s Toyota Pickup—one of the forefathers of the Toyota Tacoma, known for absurd ruggedness and reliability—it's not surprising to see examples with odometers at the 200,000 mile mark or more. These trucks were used hard and held onto for a long time. It's rare to see an example in good condition with 100,000 miles or less—and they carry a real premium. But 94 miles? That's a once or twice in a lifetime sort of thing.
BUYING CARS
WOWK 13 News

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Three Forgotten Mopars of the 1970s

Buel McGuffey of Scottsville, Kentucky is a product of the 1970s, a decade that many auto buffs look upon with derision. When many are quick to talk smack about cars from the malaise era—a term we loathe here at HOT ROD—a few enlightened individuals embrace the mid-to-late 1970s with open arms. Self-professed experts like to think the intrinsic value of a collector car is based on its born-with powertrain, but real hot rodders know better; if you don't like an engine, you can just freakin' change it. During the '70s, a lot of improvements went into the Chrysler vehicle platforms that started in the 1960s, particularly in the chassis and suspension, and just because you couldn't buy a 426 cu-in Hemi in a new car when gas was today's equivalent of $20 a gallon, that doesn't mean the car is worthless today. McGuffey knows this, and he's done all of us a huge favor by saving his favorites for us to ogle.
CARS
FOX2now.com

A fleet of luxury cars can be all yours to drive each and every month

Give your loved one a Maserati for a day! DriveBLACKTIE by Jim Butler Auto Group is a subscription and rental service that combines all the costs of car ownership into one all-inclusive monthly or daily price. One hundred driveBLACKTIE gift boxes are available this holiday season. For every gift certificate purchased with a minimum of $500 value, your loved one will also receive a variety of limited edition driveBLACKTIE winter gear.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
artvoice.com

The Top Tips for Buying Your First Car

Buying your first car is a milestone that you are likely to remember all of your life; it is a great symbol of growing up and gaining independence. While the process of buying your first car can be an exciting one, it is important that you don’t get swept up at the moment. It is likely that your first car is the most expensive purchase you have ever made, so it is important that you make the investment carefully. This guide is here to help you learn the top tips for buying your first car, so you can make the wisest investment for you now and in the future.
BUYING CARS
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Will Get a Stick Shift and a Couple of Other Cool Features

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is a perennial favorite among driving enthusiasts and car critics alike. Its fun and tossable nature are arguably unrivaled in the new car market and its open-top configuration makes it an utter joy to drive. Fortunately, Mazda hasn’t changed much for the 2022 model year, however, our favorite little roadster is getting a couple of new features in addition to keeping its manual transmission.
CARS
Carscoops

Cars Don’t Get Much Crazier Than A Chevy Camaro ZL1 With 770 HP

Sales of the Chevrolet Camaro may have tanked in recent years compared to the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger but make no mistake, it is still a seriously impressive performance car, particularly in ZL1 guise. Eager to see what this almighty muscle car is all about, Rory Reid from Autotrader...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat In Stone Gray: Live Gallery

In recent weeks, Ford Authority spies have spotted a number of 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning prototypes driving around wearing different exterior colors – first, a red Lariat, then, an Iconic Silver Platinum, an XLT with the Premium Package finished in Oxford White, and an Atlas Blue XLT sans the Premium Package. Now, Ford Authority spies have captured a 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting Lariat finished in Stone Gray, which gives us yet another real-world look at a color that will be available when the all-electric Ford F-150 launches next spring.
BUYING CARS
makeuseof.com

What Is an Immobilizer and Does My Car Have One?

Most vehicles made in the last 20 years include a car immobilizer system as a standard anti-theft feature. It dramatically minimizes the likelihood of your automobile being stolen when it functions properly. But, how does an engine immobilizer work? And how can you find out if our car has an immobilizer fitted?
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Dyer's 2021: Why All Stellantis Stereos Go to 38, and Other Important Notes

Well, I sold my Bronco. The diesel one. Did I mention that I did that? I guess not. I had a lot going on. And I'll further explain the circumstances another time, but suffice to say, a vehicle of that caliber was never on the open market. I was approached by a sophisticated collector (my friend Dave), who noted that I'd bought a 2003 Dodge Ram four-by-four and wondered what would become of the Bronco. A few weeks later, he was embarking on an 800-mile trip from North Carolina back to Massachusetts in said Bronco, which performed flawlessly. I was sad to see it go, but that was just as well, because two weeks later my house caught fire, and everything in the garage was bathed in a miasma of toxic smoke. The Bronco managed to keep its local haze of toxic smoke to whatever its 7.3-liter Power Stroke chuffs out the tailpipe.
CARS
Motorious

Classic Car Collection Is 1000 Vehicles Deep

This insane collection of classic cars boasts an insane number of vintage muscle cars!. Classic car collectors have become very verbal about their vast vehicular exploits in recent years because of the rise in social media and the ability to show off the best of the automotive world. This has led to the discovery of some of the most incredible vintage vehicles ever to see the sales floor, and it would appear that a new automotive adventure is made every day. Of course, some of these finds have been pretty crazy, with cars ranging from the early 1900s and even some insane supercars from the modern world. However, very few collections can brag about their quantity as much as this glorious location can with over 1000 vehicles from virtually every year in American automotive history.
CARS
Carscoops

QOTD: What Cars Were Initially Hated But Deserve A Second Look?

Automakers are constantly churning out new and updated models, but not all of them are successful. Quite the opposite, in fact, as some are downright hated by the public. The reasons vary, but sometimes it’s a questionable design while others it’s an iconic name being revived on a model that doesn’t seem up to snuff.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Last Factory-Built Oldsmobile 442 Might Surprise You

There's a rather oddball car coming up for sale at the upcoming Mecum auction, and we genuinely can't decide if it's awesome or awful: a 1999 SEMA show car built by General Motors as the Oldsmobile Intrigue 442. For those unfamiliar, the 4-4-2 is, or at least was, an institution...
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy