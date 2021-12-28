ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

CTC payments helping local families

Marietta Times
 2 days ago

The Advanced Child Tax Credit (CTC), enacted this past year under the American Rescue Plan, has had an incredible impact on families across our area. The Advanced CTC allowed families to receive half of their Child Tax Credit payments in monthly installments throughout 2021. This meant families received $300 per child...

www.mariettatimes.com

