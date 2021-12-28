CTC payments helping local families

Several of the folks (11) from First Baptist Church of Stephenville went to Coppell on Saturday to work at a huge distribution center for Operation Christmas Child. The group worked over there for four hours: double checking gift boxes for content, checking for shipping payment, sealing boxes, loading individual boxes into larger cartons, and the boxes would later be loaded onto trucks. It is a lot of fun and for a great cause. Saturday was the final day of the packaging work at this location for this Christmas season. At that particular location, there were 45,360 gift boxes that were processed on that final day (not just our four hour shift, but all day). A total of 1.2 million boxes were processed through the Coppell location this season. All 11 of the Stephenville FBC participants had a good time and agreed that they would like to return again next year. To learn more about Operation Christmas Child and Samaritan’s Purse, go to www.samaritanspurse.org/occ.

COPPELL, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO