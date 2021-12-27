ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson declares for 2022 NFL draft

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
One of the top pass-catchers in college football is making the early jump to the pro ranks.

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson is leaving school early to enter the 2022 NFL draft, making his announcement via social media Monday.

The latest in a long line of prolific receivers to come out of Columbus, Wilson has a well-rounded skill set and big-play ability that should make him one of the first players off the board at his position come next April, and a potential first-round selection.

