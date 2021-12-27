Penn State WR Jahan Dotson to declare for 2022 NFL draft, skip bowl game

One of the nation’s most explosive playmakers is leaving school early for the next level.

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson is declaring for the 2022 NFL draft, and will skip the Nittany Lions’ bowl game. He made the announcement Monday via social media.

A dynamic, big-play machine throughout his college career, Dotson has been a treat to score every time he touches the ball. Throw in his smooth route-running skills and ability to make acrobatic catches, and you’ve got a recipe for a potential first-rounder in the 2022 draft.