ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Penn State WR Jahan Dotson to declare for 2022 NFL draft, skip bowl game

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28a3YY_0dXGHC5C00

One of the nation’s most explosive playmakers is leaving school early for the next level.

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson is declaring for the 2022 NFL draft, and will skip the Nittany Lions’ bowl game. He made the announcement Monday via social media.

A dynamic, big-play machine throughout his college career, Dotson has been a treat to score every time he touches the ball. Throw in his smooth route-running skills and ability to make acrobatic catches, and you’ve got a recipe for a potential first-rounder in the 2022 draft.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald

Penn State's Dotson, Brisker opt out of Outback Bowl

STATE COLLEGE – Penn State will be without two of its most dynamic players for Saturday’s Outback Bowl against Arkansas. Nittany Lions senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson and senior safety Jahan Dotson on Monday announced they will forgo playing in the Outback Bowl and will declare for the upcoming NFL draft.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
victorybellrings.com

NFL executive compares Penn State Football’s Jahan Dotson to … Barry Sanders

Penn State Football wide receiver Jahan Dotson drew high praise from an NFL personnel executive, ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Jahan Dotson announced that his Penn State Football career is over, but NFL evaluators believe the wide receiver has a bright future at the next level. “I saw him...
NFL
On3.com

Penn State star Jahan Dotson announces decision on college future

Jahan Dotson won’t be suiting up for the Penn State Nittany Lions again and has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, according to his social media channels. Here is the full statement from the star wide receiver:. “It’s been nothing but special to wear the Blue & White these...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#College#Nittany Lions#American Football#Penn State Wr#Nittany Nation#The Nittany Lions
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jahan Dotson’s opt-out paves way for young Penn State wide receivers to take center stage at Outback Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — During his sparkling Penn State career — and especially over the past two seasons — Jahan Dotson was a gravitational player for the Nittany Lions offense. No matter where the wide receiver lined up, that’s where the opposing defense had its focus, and it presented other cracks and crevices for the rest of his teammates to take advantage of.
NFL
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSYX ABC6

4 Ohio State Buckeyes opting out of the Rose Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said Monday four players are opting out of the Rose Bowl. Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will not play in the Rose Bowl, the team announced Monday.
OHIO STATE
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Signing New Quarterback On Tuesday

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings announced backup quarterback Sean Mannion tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he won’t be suiting up for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. With Mannion out, the Vikings needed a backup quarterback just in case starting quarterback Kirk Cousins goes down.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich. 2021 Stats - Offense: 67 catches, 1,343 yards (20.0) 25 touchdowns. IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 4.5. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia tech. Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman. RECRUITING...
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

In November, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. His legal team believe he was “forced to resign” from his role with the Raiders. “When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing...
NFL
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Adrian Peterson

In early December, the Seattle Seahawks signed Adrian Peterson with the hope that he’d give their running game a boost. Unfortunately, he suffered a back injury in his first game with the team. The Seahawks thought Peterson would be able to return at some point this regular season. However,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy