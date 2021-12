There have been many outstanding wrestlers at Maple Grove through the years. In terms of career wins, nobody can top Luke Tomlinson. Wrestling at 145 pounds, Tomlinson went 9-0 in the 145-pound weight class (seven pins and two forfeits) at the Bolivar Richburg Duals and, in the process, broke the all-time school record victory total. His career win-loss mark now stands at 199-24, eclipsing the previous wins record of 193 set by Brad Bihler. Tomlinson is also closing in on 150 career pins.

