The world junior hockey championship is over, almost before it started. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Because of COVID-19 issues where three teams — the USA, Russia and Czechia — had to forfeit games because they had to enter quarantine after a smattering of positive test results, the 2022 tournament at Edmonton’s Rogers Place and the Centrium in Red Deer has been cancelled after three days of games.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO