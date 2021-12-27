ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Hudson had a ‘Home Alone’ Christmas

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Hudson loves Christmas so much that she began her holiday celebration right after the day of ghouls and goblins. “Let me just say that Christmas starts the day after Halloween in my house,” the Oscar and Grammy-winner told Entertainment Tonight. “All we do is watch holiday movies, shop and have...

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Hudson poses up a storm inside $3million mansion in gorgeous dress

Jennifer Hudson has a flawless fashion game, and she proved that during the week as she posed inside her $3million mansion in a gorgeous dress. The beautiful frock sparkled in front of her enormous Christmas tree as the silver fabric glistened underneath the lights. Jennifer looked like an angel with the curve-hugging number that showed off her enviable figure and she made sure to accessorize for the occasion with a matching silver bracelet and ring. Her nails also fit the look, with most of them being painted in silver, with one accent nail in red.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Madonna Matches with Her Boyfriend and Kids in Elf Costumes for Christmas

Madonna is getting festive with family this holiday season. Earlier this week, the pop star posted a Christmas video on Instagram. She was joined by four of her kids—David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, and twins Stella and Estere Ciccone, 9—as well as her boyfriend, singer Ahlamalik Williams. The group matched in coordinating elf costumes and sang "Last Christmas" while decorating the tree and dancing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
thisis50.com

Where the Cast of ‘Home Alone’ Is Now

“Home Alone” is back with a reimagining of the classic 1990s tale of the kid who fights off bad guys after being accidentally left home alone at Christmas. 12-year-old British actor Archie Yates plays Kevin McCallister, the role made famous by Macaulay Culkin. So where are cast members of the original now? Macaulay is still acting, and even modeled for Gucci. Devin Ratray is back as Buzz McCallister, but just as the movie debuted, he was charged with domestic assault.
MOVIES
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Beware of the Cursed ‘Mystery Christmas Card,’ Hudson Valley

My mailbox has been cursed with the mystery Christmas card this year, and it's completely ruined the holidays. Like everyone else, I enjoy opening up the mail during the holiday season. We'll receive greetings from friends and family, updating us on what's going on with people that we probably haven't kept in touch with as much as we should.
SOCIETY
pittsburghmagazine.com

Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animals: Have You Seen The New ‘Home Alone’ Mural?

If you’ve taken a stroll through Lawrenceville this week, you may have noticed a familiar face — Kevin McCallister of “Home Alone” fame adorns the back wall of the Parklet on Butler, which is maintained by Sanctuary Pittsburgh. The new mural features the Kevin character in his signature pose, with his hands on his cheeks, and the text “Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal” scrawled atop a Christmas tree.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Home Alone#The Mccallister House#Academy Awards#Abc Audio
Fox News

Former child actor Jonshel Alexander shot dead

Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22. Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
d1softballnews.com

Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.
BEAUTY & FASHION
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy