ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Hard-hit by COVID, Israel's ultra-Orthodox slow to get shots

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTnXw_0dXGBJ3100

Yossi Levy has repeatedly booked and canceled his coronavirus vaccine appointment. The 45-year-old ultra-Orthodox Jew recovered from the virus earlier this year, as have his eight children and wife. But a combination of lethargy and procrastination has prevented him from following through and getting inoculated.

“It isn't something pressing. I'm not opposed to it. It's just laziness," he said.

Levy is among the hundreds of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews who have yet to receive their COVID-19 shots. The group has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country despite being hit hard by the pandemic.

Facing the new coronavirus variant omicron, officials are now scrambling to ramp up vaccination rates in a population that has so far been slow to roll up their sleeves.

“We are going on the offensive with the issue of vaccinations,” said Avraham Rubinstein, the mayor of Bnei Brak, the country’s largest ultra-Orthodox city.

It has been one year since COVID-19 vaccines became available, yet vaccine reluctance persists even as deaths mount and the highly contagious omicron variant spreads around the globe. An unconventional cadre of people has stepped up to promote vaccination with efforts that traditionally have been the realm of public health officials.

Israeli officials have appealed to the community’s prominent rabbis, who serve as arbiters on all matters, to promote vaccination. They are deploying mobile clinics. And they are beating back a wave of lies about the vaccine that has washed over parts of the community.

The vaccination rate is low in part because half of the ultra-Orthodox population is under 16 and only recently made eligible for vaccination. Also, many ultra-Orthodox were already infected or believe they were and don’t think they need the vaccine.

The outreach effort has had mixed success. Officials hope to raise the vaccination rate with a new mobile-clinic campaign at religious schools and a media blitz stepping up pressure on parents to vaccinate children.

Israel was one of the first countries to vaccinate its population late last year and the first to give booster shots. But the campaign has lagged in recent weeks and hundreds of thousands of people remain unvaccinated or without a booster as the specter of an omicron surge looms.

While vaccination rates for the second dose among the general population hover around 63% and the booster at 45%, in the ultra-Orthodox community the number is around half of that. The community's immunity shoots up somewhat when the 300,000 or so of those who are known to have recovered are included, but Israel's Health Ministry recommends those who were infected to get at least one shot if six months have elapsed since the infection.

The low vaccination rate stands in stark contrast to the heavy price the community paid during the pandemic. The ultra-Orthodox were hit hard from the start, with the community's 1.2 million people often leading the country's morbidity rates and losing hundreds to the disease. The ultra-Orthodox make up 13% of Israel's 9.3 million population.

There are societal reasons for the quick community spread. The ultra-Orthodox tend to live in poor, crowded neighborhoods, with large families in small apartments, where sickness can quickly spread. Synagogues, the centerpiece of social life, bring men together to pray and socialize in small spaces.

The particular way of life of the ultra-Orthodox, also known as Haredim, has made driving up vaccination rates a unique challenge for health officials.

The cloistered community has long been separate from mainstream Israeli life, with children studying scripture but very little math and English. The community typically shuns the internet, doesn’t watch secular TV and tends to live separately from non-religious Israelis. It is suspicious of secular state authorities and many of the trappings of modernity.

“For Haredim, there is a double fear: fear of the state and fear of science. There is no basic trust in these entities,” said Gilad Malach, who heads the ultra-Orthodox program at the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem think tank. He said that skepticism has allowed unfounded claims about the vaccines to spread in the community.

Avi Blumenthal, an adviser to the Health Ministry on the ultra-Orthodox, said vaccine information is disseminated to the ultra-Orthodox public through its local media as well as in biweekly messages posted on community notice boards, known as “pashkevils.” He says these means reach the overwhelming majority of Haredim.

The ultra-Orthodox follow a strict interpretation of Judaism and rely on rabbis to guide them in many life decisions. While some rabbis have actively encouraged vaccination, others have taken a less aggressive approach and their followers have been less enthusiastic about getting inoculated.

Blumenthal, who himself is ultra-Orthodox, said the Health Ministry recently held a conference at the country’s largest hospital, inviting prominent rabbis to converse with doctors about the importance of the vaccine. The head of the government’s coronavirus advisory panel has repeatedly met with important religious figures, urging them to spread the word on vaccines.

“We go by the Jewish sages,” said Dvora Ber, 27, a Bnei Brak resident and mother of four who is vaccinated. “What they tell us, we do.”

Comments / 4

Related
sandiegouniontribune.com

Israel Bars Its Citizens From Traveling to the U.S. or Canada

Israel on Monday added the United States and Canada to its “red list,” barring its citizens from traveling to those countries without a special exemption, as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government attempts to slow the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. Israel’s red list, which now includes...
WORLD
Reuters

Israel to offer 3rd COVID-19 vaccine after 3 months

JERUSALEM, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Israel's Health Ministry said on Monday it was shortening the time between offering the second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to three months from five months. The new timeframe would be applied to vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch;...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Judaism#Synagogues#Orthodox#Jews#Omicron#Israeli
Gephardt Daily

Israel bans travel to U.S., several other nations due to Omicron COVID-19 surges

Dec. 20 (UPI) — Top Israeli government officials agreed on Monday to start banning citizens from traveling to the United States and nine other countries, beginning this week, due to the rapid growth of COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s Cabinet voted to add...
TRAVEL
KRMG

Live updates: Israel to begin administering 4th COVID shot

JERUSALEM — A government advisory panel of health experts has recommended that Israel begin administering a fourth shot of the coronavirus vaccine to protect against the fast-spreading omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised Tuesday’s decision and said he had already instructed health officials to begin preparations. The...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
buffalonynews.net

Israel Begins Clinical Trial of Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

Doctors in Israel began administering a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday as part of a trial study to determine if the extra shot can boost immunity against the virus. The trial study involving about 150 staffers at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv comes just days after a...
WORLD
Slate

Israel Launches First Trial of Second COVID-19 Booster Shot

An Israeli hospital began giving a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to a small group of health care workers as part of an effort to study the safety and effectiveness of a second booster shot amid a surge in cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. In what is being billed as the first study of its kind in the world, 150 health care workers who received a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least four months ago are getting a new shot. Results of the trial will be turned over to Israel’s Health Ministry in around two weeks.
WORLD
stljewishlight.org

Israel rejects Ugandan Jew’s application for citizenship again, despite court ruling recognizing non-Orthodox conversions performed in Israel

(JTA) — Israel’s Ministry of Interior denied an application for citizenship from a Ugandan convert to Judaism again, despite a ruling earlier this year recognizing non-Orthodox conversions performed in Israel, according to Haaretz. Want the news in your inbox? Sign up for JTA’s Daily Briefing. Kibita Yosef,...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Billionaire German doctor faces criminal probe after inoculating 20,000 people with home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes

A criminal probe has been launched into a German doctor after he inoculated 20,000 people with a home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes. Winfried Stöcker, 74, staged an illegal vaccination event at Luebeck airport in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany, on Saturday. The billionaire scientist, who owns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

An Israeli leader criticized Jewish ‘settler violence.’ Now he has 24/7 protection after extremist threats.

Israeli Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said Monday that he will receive round-the-clock protection following threats of harm from extremist Israeli Jews. The news comes amid a sharp increase in attacks targeting Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank, which Barlev had criticized in recent discussions with a visiting U.S. State Department official. His remarks drew the ire of right-wing politicians in the country, including members of the coalition government in which he serves.
MIDDLE EAST
kfgo.com

Israel’s Oramed gets Vietnam pre-order for 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s Oramed Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday its Oravax Medical unit signed a deal with Vietnam’s Tan Thanh Holdings for the pre-order of 10 million doses of its oral COVID-19 vaccine that is in clinical trials. The agreement gives Tan Thanh, a drug distributor, the...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

The Palestinian School of Terrorism

A Palestinian teacher and three school children were directly involved in the recent spate of terror attacks against Israelis in Jerusalem and the West Bank. This came as little surprise to those familiar with the ongoing hate and incitement against Israel in Palestinian schools and textbooks, as well as in the media, mosques and university campuses.
MIDDLE EAST
wkzo.com

Irish COVID-19 infections hit record, critical cases slow

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland on Friday reported its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began but those requiring critical care fell further amid a rapid rollout of booster vaccines to battle a surge of the dominant Omicron variant. The health department reported 11,182 positive cases, topping...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

491K+
Followers
124K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy