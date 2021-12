West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is doing a little cleanup of the voter rolls, and you can help by watching your mailbox. If you are a registered voter who has changed addresses with the DMV or post office, or if you have not updated your voter registration or voted in the past four years, there is a postcard on its way to help confirm the information on file in county clerks’ offices is correct.

