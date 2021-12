NEEDHAM, Mass. — Due to academic setbacks brought on by the pandemic the Boston Public School committee voted unanimously in October, 2020 to suspend the exam portion of the admissions process to the three Boston exam schools and instead implemented a new zip-code based admissions system allowing 20 percent of open seats to be reserved for top ranking students based on their Grade Point Average or GPA, and the remaining 80 percent of available seats to be distributed based on a combination of zip-code and GPA, with neighborhoods with the lowest median incomes receiving priority in the selection process. According to the Boston School Committee, the new admissions system is an effort to improve the socioeconomic, racial, and geographic diversity of the student body at Boston's three exam schools.

