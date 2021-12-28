ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parton’s library program helps local readers

Marietta Times
 2 days ago

March 2020 for most people does not bring memories of the start of something wonderful. But it was. Here in Ohio, it was the launch of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program. Now, by one measure, Ohio has the highest percentage of kids enrolled in the...

www.mariettatimes.com

wktn.com

Local Author to Appear at MLJ Library

A local author will be at the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County Library Saturday, January 8th. Chris Conley will be at the library at 2 that afternoon. Conley will be sharing thoughts on his recently published book, The 8 Facets of Life. He is a lifelong resident of Belle Center.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
elbertcountynews.net

Parents want Parton’s Imagination Library

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has made its way to Colorado. Parton’s program launched in 1995 and gifts one book per month to children from birth through 5 years old regardless of economic status. So far, 170,824,458 books have been gifted to the 1,899,903 kids registered for the program.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Times-Reporter

Dover Library displaying local photographers

The Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St., is displaying the photography of husband-and-wife Scott and Deborah Morrison in its Community Room Gallery throughout the month of December. Scott developed an interest in photography while serving with the U.S. Air Force in exotic places around the globe, including Germany, South...
DOVER, OH
Mercury

Free programs offered by Phoenixville Public Library

Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, virtual presentation by author Caroline Ailanthus on Monday, Dec. 20, at 7 PM. In the summer of 2019, Caroline Ailanthus published a novel about a scientist in the aftermath of a catastrophic pandemic. Less than six months later, life began to imitate art. Join Caroline for an online reading from her novel, “Ecological Memory,” discussion of the creation of a fictional pandemic (and how it differs from a real one!) and an exploration of the potential of ecology as a source of perspective and hope in the face of loss. Participants will also have an opportunity to order signed copies of the book through her website. Caroline Ailanthus is primarily a science writer; even her fiction blends science and story. She is also the author of the Climate in Emergency blog. Ecological Memory is her second published novel. She grew up in Delaware and attended various small, odd schools, mostly in New England, earning a BA in Environmental Leadership and an MS in Environmental Studies. She lives in Maryland with her husband and assorted animals. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/ecological-memory or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information or assistance with using Zoom.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Public Library receives e-reader donation

KINGSPORT — A consortium of local nonprofit organizations has donated 36 e-readers to the Kingsport Public Library. The library will provide the e-readers, with access to Libby’s catalog of titles, to students in the programs of the Greater Kingsport Afterschool Network. This will allow the participants to select a book and begin reading immediately, increasing access to books at the afterschool programs.
KINGSPORT, TN
WLUC

Literacy Legacy Fund of Michigan gives update on Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette non-profit that helps young children gain literacy experience is giving a fundraising update. Since starting in May, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Marquette 49855 has raised around $4,000. Almost 100 kids under the age of five in that zip code have been registered to receive a free book from the Dollywood Foundation every month.
MICHIGAN STATE
biltmorebeacon.com

Library Programs Offer Something for Everyone

It’s a new year and time for new reading adventures at all Buncombe County Public Libraries during the free Winter Reading Challenge that encourages young readers to explore diversity, empathy and action through reading. This year, BCLs are exploring what animals do during the winter months with two distinct...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Library holding program on DIY cleaners

Jacksonville Public Library will have a program on how to make safe and natural home cleaners on Jan. 18. The 6:30 p.m. program will be offered at the library, 201 W. College Ave., and also via Zoom. Laura Youngstrum will discuss how to make cleaners and those who attend will...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
royalexaminer.com

Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for January

You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net. Due to the New Years holiday the Library will be closed Saturday, January 1st. The library will resume normal hours of operation Monday, January 3rd. Keep Calm and Cozy On: Adult Summer Reading. Winter reading isn’t just...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cape Gazette

Outdoor programs for children continue at Lewes library

With COVID cases continuing to rise and the Omicron variant lurking in the Cape Region, the Lewes Public Library continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with in-person programming for children this winter. “We’re still not gathering unvaccinated populations indoors here,” said Children’s Librarian Jennifer Noonan, “and our...
LEWES, DE
Plumas County News

Plumas County Library’s popular zip book program returns

Beginning Jan. 3, patrons will once again be able to request print and audiobooks through the Zip Book Program. Zip Books is a way for you to request books that our library currently does not own. It is supported in whole or in part by funding provided by the State of California and administered by the California State Library.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Journal Review

Libraries help in a time of inflation

Crawfordsville District Public Library has resources in its collections that provide ideas on how to navigate this time of higher inflation — to improve your personal finances, develop thrifty habits, and learn new skills so you can save more of your hard-earned money and spend it in ways that are important to you and that enrich your family life.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Times Leader

FNCB Bank’s Adopt-A-Family program helps those in need

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Employees from FNCB Bank, locally based since 1910, recently donated grocery gift cards and more than 100 wrapped gifts to nine local families as part of the Bank’s “Adopt-A-Family” holiday project. More than 130 FNCB staff members participated...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA

