Will Bullas is an artist member and president of the Carmel Art Association’s Board of Directors and this piece, “Cool and Clear” (watercolor) is part of CAA’s holiday show, open until Jan. 4. Nearly all 90 artist members of the CAA have contributed to this large show of “small artworks” for gift-giving opportunities. The exhibit takes three rooms at the nonprofit Carmel Art Association (located on Dolores Street, between 5th and 6th in Carmel) so chances are you will find a perfect gift. Bullas is known for his “fun art,” often featuring animals doing human things – like wine-sipping rats and white rabbits wearing shades. [AP]

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO