Sonic the Hedgehog fans will soon get an opportunity to own an awesome new controller option for the Nintendo Switch! The latest in Hori's line of Split Pad Pro controllers for the system will feature Sega's blue blur in a gorgeous design featuring the character's trademark color pattern. While the controller is not manufactured by Nintendo, it is fully licensed by the company, as well as by Sega. The controller is set to release on January 31st, and pre-orders for the Sonic Split Pad Pro are available now on Amazon for $59.99. Readers can check that out for themselves right here.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO