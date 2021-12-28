ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Apigenin enhances apoptosis induction by 5-fluorouracil through regulation of thymidylate synthase in colorectal cancer cells.

greenmedinfo.com
 3 days ago

Changwon Yang, Jisoo Song, Sunjae Hwang, Jungil Choi, Gwonhwa Song, Whasun Lim. Although effective drugs have been developed, including 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) shows low therapeutic sensitivity resulting from the development of 5-FU resistance. Thymidylate synthase (TS)...

www.greenmedinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cancer Health

Fasting-mimicking Diet May Boost Antitumor Immunity in Cancer Patients

A diet involving short-term, severe calorie restriction was safe, feasible, and resulted in a decrease of blood glucose and growth factor concentration, reduction in peripheral blood immunosuppressive cells, and enhanced intratumor T-cell infiltration in cancer patients receiving standard-of-care therapy, according to the results of a clinical trial published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Researchers zero in on therapeutic target for aggressive uterine cancer

Researchers zero in on therapeutic target for aggressive uterine cancer. A common mutation in a rare cancer subtype leads researchers to an already-approved drug that shows promise against uterine serous carcinoma. A team of scientists led by the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center has found that a class...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Controlling the metabolism of cancer cells

Cancer cells show unchecked rapid growth beyond tissue boundaries that is no longer stopped by normal control mechanisms. Due to this rapid growth, the metabolism of cancer cells is altered compared to that of cells that grow normally. Cancer cells use this metabolism to provide molecular building blocks and to meet their high energy needs. It has also been known for some time that metabolic intermediates activate specific receptors on the surface of cells. One such metabolite is succinate, which specifically activates a receptor found in various types of tumor.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#Colorectal Cancer#Thymidylate Synthase#Fluorouracil#Crc#Forkhead Box Protein M#Hct116
MedicalXpress

Ultrasound may help breach pancreatic cancer defenses

Pancreatic cancer, aside from being notoriously undetectable in its early stages, is also hard to eradicate after it's discovered. The tumors are like armed fortresses—nearly impregnable to cancer drugs and immunotherapies, and encased in a tangle of collagen fibers around their exteriors, says Tanya Khokhlova (coke-low-va), an associate professor of research in the gastroenterology division of the University of Washington School of Medicine.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers find possible increased tumor risk in some patients with Beckwith-Wiedemann spectrum

New research from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has shown how the tumor risk varies among patients with the genetic syndrome Beckwith-Wiedemann spectrum when compared with those who exhibit more "classic" symptoms of the disorder. The researchers also found that traditional blood tests may not properly capture all cases with a tumor risk. The findings were recently published online by the journal Genes.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers find new potential targets for skin cancer treatment

Mutations of the gene MLL4 in epithelial skin cells can inhibit healthy cell turnover and may lead to keratinocyte cancers, which collectively outnumber all other human cancers. Targeting pathways altered by MLL4 mutations to induce proper cell turnover and death offers an approach to suppress tumor growth, according to a new study from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The study was published this month in the journal Science Advances.
CANCER
Nature.com

Completing the cancer jigsaw puzzle with single-cell multiomics

Recent advances in single-cell multiomics have provided holistic views of the multifaceted state of a cell and its interaction with the environment. The rapid development of these technologies has offered a unique opportunity to analyse the molecular and cellular heterogeneity in cancer, and could lead to better cancer diagnosis, treatment and prognosis.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
greenmedinfo.com

An In Vitro Anti-Cancer Activity ofEssential Oil by Inducing Apoptosis in Human Gastric Cancer Cell Line.

Wongwarut Boonyanugomol, Kamolchanok Rukseree, Pornpan Prapatpong, Onrapak Reamtong, Seung-Chul Baik, Myunghwan Jung, Min-Kyoung Shin, Hyung-Lyun Kang, Woo-Kon Lee. : The effects ofessential oil (OTEO) against gastric cancer remain unknown and merit investigation.: In the present study, the anti-cancer activity of OTEO was examined in a human gastric cancer cell line (AGS). After OTEO treatment, AGS cell viability was determined by an MTT assay, and inhibition of metastasis was determined by cell migration and invasion assays. The expression of apoptosis-related genes in treated AGS cells was determined by qRT-PCR.: OTEO significantly decreased AGS cell viability in a dose-dependent manner (IC163.42µg/mL) and effectively inhibited cell migration and invasion. Morphological examination demonstrated that OTEO induced cell shrinkage, chromatin condensation, and fragmentation, which are considered typical morphologies of apoptotic cell death. Pro-apoptotic genes (,, and) were significantly up-regulated, while anti-apoptotic genes (and) were significantly down-regulated after treatment with OTEO. In addition, significantly increased gene expression was detected for,, andin AGS cells exposed to OTEO. GC-MS analysis demonstrated that the major compound of OTEO was caryophyllene (25.85%) andα-pinene (11.66%).: This in vitro study demonstrates for the first time that OTEO has potential anti-gastric cancer activity and may induce apoptosis in AGS cells through extrinsic and intrinsic pathways.
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Tannic Acid Inhibits Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Stemness by Inducing G/GCell Cycle Arrest and Intrinsic Apoptosis.

Anticancer Res. 2020 Jun ;40(6):3209-3220. PMID: 32487615. Nipin Sp, Dong Young Kang, Doh Hoon Kim, Ji-Seung Yoo, Eun Seong Jo, Alexis Rugamba, Kyoung-Jin Jang, Young Mok Yang. BACKGROUND/AIM: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is one among the most common cancers worldwide. Recently, dietary phytochemicals have been reported as an attractive approach to improve the symptoms of NSCLC patients. Tannic acid is a natural polyphenol, which is known to have anticancer effects on in vitro models of breast, gingival and colon cancer. However, the molecular mechanisms associated with the actions of tannic acid on A549 human lung cancer cells have not been elucidated.
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Apigenin induces autophagy and cell death by targeting EZH2 under hypoxia conditions in gastric cancer cells.

Apigenin Induces Autophagy and Cell Death by Targeting EZH2 under Hypoxia Conditions in Gastric Cancer Cells. Hypoxia is a major obstacle to gastric cancer (GC) therapy and leads to chemoresistance as GC cells are frequently exposed to the hypoxia environment. Apigenin, a flavonoid found in traditional medicine, fruits, and vegetables and an HDAC inhibitor, is a powerful anti-cancer agent against various cancer cell lines. However, detailed mechanisms involved in the treatment of GC using APG are not fully understood. In this study, we investigated the biological activity of and molecular mechanisms involved in APG-mediated treatment of GC under hypoxia. APG promoted autophagic cell death by increasing ATG5, LC3-II, and phosphorylation of AMPK and ULK1 and down-regulating p-mTOR and p62 in GC. Furthermore, our results show that APG induces autophagic cell death via the activation of the PERK signaling, indicating an endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress response. The inhibition of ER stress suppressed APG-induced autophagy and conferred prolonged cell survival, indicating autophagic cell death. We further show that APG induces ER stress- and autophagy-related cell death through the inhibition of HIF-1α and Ezh2 under normoxia and hypoxia. Taken together, our findings indicate that APG activates autophagic cell death by inhibiting HIF-1α and Ezh2 under hypoxia conditions in GC cells.
CANCER
Medscape News

MI Risk With 5-Fluorouracil in GI Cancers Significant, but Modest

Patients receiving 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) for gastrointestinal cancers have a significantly higher 6- and 12-month risk for myocardial infarction (MI) but the absolute numbers are low, new research suggests. "The topline is that we detected small differences — but there's such a large competing death signal that the differences are very...
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Bixin and fucoxanthin sensitize human lung cancer and cervical cancer cell to cisplatin in vitro.

OBJECTIVE: Cisplatin is a conventional anticancer drug that generates reactive oxygen species and causes apoptosis. However, many cancer cells develop alterations in the ATP binding cassette transporter responsible for the uptake and efflux process, which leads to resistance. Many natural products have shown potential to compete with ATP binding cassette transporter and may sensitize resistant cells to cisplatin. Studies have shown pro-oxidant effect of carotenoids that promote apoptosis of cancer cells. Bixin and fucoxanthin are well-known carotenoids with known antioxidant properties, however their bioactivity in lung cancer cells, clinically known to develop resistance due to ATP binding cassette transporter, has been minimally studied. This study is the first to investigate the potential of bixin and fucoxanthin to sensitize human lung cancer cell line, A549 and cervical cancer cell line, HeLa, to cisplatin. Drug combination method developed by Chou and Talalay theorem was employed.
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Neuroprotective effects ofin the SH-SY5Y Parkinson cell model.

Jeerang Wongtrakul, Thananya Thongtan, Benjawan Kumrapich, Chonticha Saisawang, Albert J Ketterman. Parkinson's disease is the most frequent neurodegenerative motor disorder. The clinical syndrome and pathology involve motor disturbance and the degeneration of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra. Root extracts of, commonly called Ashwagandha, contain several major chemical constituents known as withanolides. Studies have shown thatextracts exhibit numerous therapeutic effects including inflammation and oxidative stress reduction, memory and cognitive function improvement. This study aimed to evaluate the protective effects of KSM-66,root extract, on 6-hydroxydopamine (6-OHDA)-induced toxicity in the human neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cell line, as well as the associated oxidative response protein expression and redox regulation activity focused on S-glutathionylation. SH-SY5Y cells were treated with 6-OHDA preceded or followed by treatment with the KSM-66 extract. Using KSM-66 concentrations ranging from 0.25 to 1 mg/ml before and after treatment of the cells with 6-OHDA has resulted in an increased viability of SH-SY5Y cells. Interestingly, the extract significantly increased glutathione peroxidase activity and thioltransferase activity upon pre- or post- 6-OHDA treatment. KSM-66 also modulated oxidative response proteins: peroxiredoxin-I, VGF and vimentin proteins upon 6-OHDA pre/post treatments. In addition, the extract controlled redox regulation via S-glutathionylation. Pre-treatment of SH-SY5Y cells with KSM-66 decreased protein-glutathionylation levels in the cells treated with 6-OHDA. The rescue of mitochondria with 0.5 mg/ml KSM-66 extract showed an increase in ATP levels. These findings suggest thatroot extract acts as a neuroprotectant, thereby introducing a potential agent for the treatment or prevention of neurodegenerative diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
greenmedinfo.com

Dieckol Reduces Muscle Atrophy by Modulating Angiotensin Type II Type 1 Receptor and NADPH Oxidase in Spontaneously Hypertensive Rats.

Seyeon Oh, Jin Young Yang, Chul Hyun Park, Kuk Hui Son, Kyunghee Byun. The renin-angiotensin system is involved in the development of hypertension and sarcopenia. Increased levels of angiotensin II (Ang II) lead to upregulation of Ang II type 1 receptor (AT1R), which results in increasing reactive oxygen species (ROS) by NAD(P)H oxidase (Nox). Increased ROS led to increased helper T17 (Th17) and decreased regulatory T (Treg) cells through HIF-1α. Increased Th17 secretes more IL-17, leading to increased NF-κB and muscle atrophy. We evaluated the effect ofextracts (ECE) and dieckol (DK) on attenuating muscle atrophy by decreasing AT1R and NOX activity in spontaneous hypertensive rats (SHRs). The serum levels of Ang II and expression of AT1R in the muscle were higher in SHRs than in normotensive animals of Wistar-Kyoto rats (2.4 and 1.8 times higher than WKY, respectively). The expression of AT1R decreased by ECE or DK (0.62 and 0.84 times lower than SHR, respectively). In SHRs, the expression of Nox 1, 2, and 4 were increased (1.2-1.15 times higher than WKY) but were decreased by the administration of ECE (0.8-0.9 times lower than SHR) or DK (0.7-0.9 times lower than SHR). The Nox activity was increased in SHRs (2.3 times more than WKY) and it was decreased by ECE (0.9 times lower than SHRs) and DK (0.9 times lower than SHRs). The expression of HIF-1α, a marker of Th17 (RORγt), and cytokine secreted by Th17 (IL-17) was increased in SHRs and was decreased by ECE or DK. The marker of Treg (Foxp3) and cytokine secreted from Treg cells (IL-10) was decreased in SHRs and was increased by ECE or DK. The expression of NF-κB/IL-1β/TNF-α and MuRF-1/MAFbx/atrogin-1 was increased in SHRs and these were decreased by ECE or DK. The cross-sectional area of muscle fiber was decreased in SHRs (0.7 times lower than WKY) and was increased by ECE (1.3 times greater than SHR) or DK (1.5 times greater than SHR). In conclusion, ECE or DK leads to a decreased expression of AT1R and Nox activity which modulates Th17/Treg balance and consequently, decreased muscle atrophy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Colorectal cancer-associated fibroblasts promote metastasis by up-regulating LRG1 through stromal IL-6/STAT3 signaling

Cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) have been shown to play a strong role in colorectal cancer metastasis, yet the underlying mechanism remains to be fully elucidated. Using CRC clinical samples together with ex vivo CAFs-CRC co-culture models, we found that CAFs induce expression of Leucine Rich Alpha-2-Glycoprotein 1(LRG1) in CRC, where it shows markedly higher expression in metastatic CRC tissues compared to primary tumors. We further show that CAFs-induced LRG1 promotes CRC migration and invasion that is concomitant with EMT (epithelial-mesenchymal transition) induction. In addition, this signaling axis has also been confirmed in the liver metastatic mouse model which displayed CAFs-induced LRG1 substantially accelerates metastasis. Mechanistically, we demonstrate that CAFs-secreted IL-6 (interleukin-6) is responsible for LRG1 up-regulation in CRC, which occurs through a direct transactivation by STAT3 following JAK2 activation. In clinical CRC tumor samples, LRG1 expression was positively correlated with CAFs-specific marker, Î±-SMA, and a higher LRG1 expression predicted poor clinical outcomes especially distant metastasis free survival, supporting the role of LRG1 in CRC progression. Collectively, this study provided a novel insight into CAFs-mediated metastasis in CRC and indicated that therapeutic targeting of CAFs-mediated IL-6-STAT3-LRG1 axis might be a potential strategy to mitigate metastasis in CRC.
CANCER
healthitanalytics.com

Genetic Mutation Data Indicates Ovarian Cancer Risk

Through the created tissue, scientists can predict patients who may develop ovarian cancer, allowing for early detection and prevention strategies. According to the American Cancer Society, ovarian cancer is the leading cause of gynecologic cancer deaths in the United States due to mild symptoms and difficult tumor detection. While the lifetime risk of developing ovarian cancer is less than two percent for the general population, the estimated risk for individuals who carry a mutation in the BRCA-1 gene is between 35 and 70 percent.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Placental cell therapy could deliver new treatment options for liver disease

A cell therapy could reduce inflammatory response in liver disease, offering hope to thousands of Australians suffering from the disease. Inflammation underpins hundreds of health conditions, contributing to more than 50 percent of deaths worldwide, and Hudson Institute has Australia's largest team of inflammation researchers, whose sole focus is developing treatments to prevent or alleviate inflammation-driven diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Regorafenib Shows High Anti-Tumor Activity as Monotherapy in Advanced, Pre-Treated Thymic Cancer

As part of the larger Resound trial, regorafenib met its primary endpoint in thymic cancer but no patient subset received greater benefits from the drug. The kinase inhibitor regorafenib (Stivarga) showed high levels of anti-tumor activity in patients with advanced or recurrent thymic cancers, including advanced or recurrent B2-B3 thymoma and thymic carcinoma previously treated with platinum-containing chemotherapy. These results from the phase 2 Resound trial were published recently in Cancer.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy