Mechanistic aspects of medicinal plants and secondary metabolites against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2.

Saurav Ghimire, Lalita Subedi, Namrata Acharya, Bhakta Prasad Gaire. , popularly known as a miracle tree or tree of life, has been extensively used as a functional food and nutritional asset worldwide. Ethnomedicinal and traditional uses ofindicate that this plant might have a pleiotropic therapeutic efficacy against most human ailments. In fact,is reported to have several pharmacological activities, including antioxidant, antibacterial, antifungal, antidiabetic, antipyretic, antiulcer, antispasmodic, antihypertensive, antitumor, hepatoprotective, and cardiac stimulant properties. Recently, a few experimental studies reported the neuroprotective effects ofagainst Alzheimer's disease, dementia, Parkinson's disease, stroke, and neurotoxicity-related symptoms. In addition, several neuroprotective phytochemicals have been isolated from, which signifies that it can have promising neuroprotective effects. Therefore, this review aimed to explore the current updates and future prospective of neuroprotective efficacies of.

