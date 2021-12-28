ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Anticonvulsant activity of methanolic extract of Withania cogulans in mice.

greenmedinfo.com
 3 days ago

Anticonvulsant activity of methanolic extract of Withania cogulans in mice. Zenat Fatima Khattak, Bushra Ansari, Muhammad Jamal, Abdul Aleem Awan, Muhammad Azhar Sherkheli, Rizwan Ul Haq. Article Affiliation:. Zenat Fatima Khattak. Abstract:. Mental and neurological diseases including depression, Parkinson's disease, dementia, epilepsy, anxiety disorders and bipolar disorders account for...

www.greenmedinfo.com

spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

2 Plant Extracts That Reverse Alzheimer’s Disease

The extracts work by preventing the build up of sticky amyloid beta in the brain. Compounds found in carrots and green tea have been shown to reverse Alzheimer’s, research finds. The plant-based treatment was able to completely restore the memories of mice in the study. Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) is a...
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Hypolipidemic effects of Solidago chilensis hydroalcoholic extract.

Hypolipidemic effects of Solidago chilensis hydroalcoholic extract and its major isolated constituent quercetrin in cholesterol-fed rats. Walter A Roman Junior, Angelo L Piato, Greicy M M Conterato, Silvana M Wildner, Matheus Marcon, Ricieri Mocelin, Mauren P Emanuelli, Tatiana Emanuelli, Angelita Nepel, Andersson Barison, Cid A M Santos. Article Affiliation:. Walter...
SCIENCE
yale.edu

Why are some COVID cases more severe? ‘Humanized’ mice offer a clue

Why do 80 to 90% of people infected with COVID-19 experience only mild cases while 10 to 20% face more severe or life-threatening symptoms?. Researchers in the lab of Yale’s Richard Flavell decided to pose this question to a mouse, or rather to mice they have engineered to possess human-like immune systems.
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

and-A Comparison of Antioxidant and Immunomodulatory Activities of Standardized Fruit Extracts in Human Neutrophils and Caco-2 Models.

Monika E Czerwińska, Agata Bobińska, Katarzyna Cichocka, Tina Buchholz, Konrad Woliński, Matthias F Melzig. Fruits ofandare representative plant materials traditionally used in Europe and Asia, respectively, in the treatment of diabetes and diabetes-related complications, which are often mediated by pathogenic inflammatory agents. Additionally, due to the fact of mutual infiltration of Asian and European medicines, the differentiation as well as standardization of traditional prescriptions seem to be crucial for ensuring the quality of traditional products. The objective of this study was a comparison of biological activity of extracts from fruits ofandby an assessment of their effect on reactive oxygen species (ROS) generation in human neutrophils as well as cytokines secretion both in neutrophils (tumor necrosis factor, TNF-; interleukin 8, IL-8; interleukin 1, IL-1) and in human colon adenocarcinoma cell line Caco-2 (IL-8). To evaluate the phytochemical differences between the studied extracts as well as to provide a method for standardization procedures, a quantitative analysis of iridoids, such as loganin, sweroside, and loganic acid, found in extracts offruits was performed with HPLC-DAD. All standardized extracts significantly inhibited ROS production, whereas the aqueous-alcoholic extracts were particularly active inhibitors of IL-8 secretion by neutrophils. The aqueous-methanolic extract offruit, decreased IL-8 secretion by neutrophils to 54.64± 7.67%, 49.68 ± 6.55%, 50.29 ± 5.87% at concentrations of 5, 50, and 100 µg/mL, respectively, compared to LPS-stimulated control (100%). The aqueous extract offruit significantly inhibited TNF-release by neutrophils at concentrations of 50 and 100µg/mL. On the other hand, the aqueous-ethanolic extract offruit showed the propensity to increase TNF-and IL-1secretion. The modulatory activity of theextracts was noted in the case of secretion of IL-8 in Caco-2 cells. The effect was comparable with dexamethasone. The content of loganin in aqueous and aqueous-methanolic extract offruit was higher than in the aqueous-ethanolic extract offruit, which was characterized by a significant quantity of loganic acid. In conclusion, the immunomodulatory effect observed in vitro may partially confirm the traditional use offruits through alleviation of the development of diabetes-derived inflammatory complications. Loganin and loganic acid are significant markers for standardization ofandfruit extracts, respectively.
WILDLIFE
nutraingredients-usa.com

Sustained release ashwagandha extract shows stress-reducing activity

Ashwagandha root extract sustained-release capsules may boost memory and focus, while also improving sleep quality and lowering stress levels, says a new study. The study used the Prolanza-branded ashwagandha product from Inventia Healthcare Ltd. and Laila Nutraceuticals, and found that 90 days of supplementation led to improvements in psychological well-being in addition to the benefits for cognition, sleep, and stress.
PHARMACEUTICALS
alzforum.org

Deep Sleep Accelerates Synuclein Removal in Mice

Slipping into deep sleep frees the brain to clear waste, including Aβ, in Alzheimer’s disease. Does the same happen to α-synuclein in Parkinson’s disease? Yes, according to researchers led by Daniela Noain and Christian Baumann at the University of Zurich in the December 8 Science Translational Medicine. Synucleinopathy mice that got deeper slow-wave sleep cleared α-synuclein aggregates, possibly through better glymphatic function and upregulated proteostasis. In contrast, sleep-deprived mice accumulated more α-synuclein and slowed down homeostatic processes. This study provides the first evidence of how sleep quality influences protein pathology in PD.
SCIENCE
Scientist

Aging in Mice Linked to Misexpression of Class of Genes

Aging is inevitable, and goes along with many changes in cells, tissues, and organs—including DNA damage, mitochondrial dysfunction, and telomere loss. But why we age in the first place and what drives these changes is still unknown. A study published December 15 in Science Advances suggests a possible answer, linking the increased activity of genes lacking long stretches of C and G bases with degeneration and aging.
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

[Urolithin A inhibits inflammation and oxidative stress induced by high lipid in hepatocytes via activating Nrf2 pathway and autophagy].

Xi Bao Yu Fen Zi Mian Yi Xue Za Zhi. 2021 Nov ;37(11):973-980. PMID: 34809736. Caocao Yin, Yue Wang, Yue Peng, Rongqiang Zhang, Na Sun, Chuandao Shi, Qiling Liu. Objective To investigate the effect and mechanism of urolithin A (UA) on the inflammation and lipid accumulation induced by hyperlipidemia in L02 hepatocytes. Methods Nuclear erythroid 2-related factor 2 (Nrf2) short hairpin RNA (shRNA) lentivirus was used to establish a stable Nrf2 knockdown cell line in L02 cells. Empty vector control cells and Nrf2 knockdown cells were treated with free fatty acids (FFAs) or bovine serum albumin (BSA) to establish the hyperlipidemic cell model, and Urolithin A was treated on this basis. Specifically, they were divided into control group (BSA treatment), FFA treatment group (0.6 mmol/L), FFA (0.6 mmol/L) combined with UA low-dose group (10μmol/L) and FFA (0.6 mmol/L) combined with UA high-dose group (20 μmol/L). All of these groups were treated for 48 h. The dye of BODIPY493/503 was used to detect the accumulation of lipid droplets in the cell. The levels of triglyceride (TG) was detected by TG assay kit. TNF-α and IL-6 in the supernatant of the cells were detected by ELISA. The level of cellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) was detected by flow cytometry combined with DCFH-DA. Malondialdehyde (MDA) kit was used to test the level of MDA. Total superoxide dismutase (SOD) kit and catalase (CAT) kit were used to detect the activities of total SOD and CAT, respectively. The mRNA levels of SOD2 and CAT were detected by real-time quantitative PCR. The protein levels of SOD2, CAT, Nrf2 as well as P62, LC3 were detected by Western blot analysis. The adenovirus of RFP-GFP-LC3 was used to measure the autophagy flux in the cells. Results FFA increased the levels of TNF-α, IL-6 and TG as well as the positive rate of BODIPY493/503 staining in L02 cells. The levels of MDA and ROS increased, while the mRNA and protein expressions of SOD2, CAT and Nrf2 decreased when treated with FFA. FFA treatment also suppressed the levels of autophagy markers LC33-II and promoted the level of P62, and blocked autophagy flux. UA treatment could reverse the above effects of FFA, with significant difference. When Nrf2 was knocked down, the above effects of UA disappeared. Conclusion Through activating autophagy and antioxidative pathwayswhich are mediated by Nrf2 pathway, urolithin A alleviates inflammation and oxidative stress induced by high lipid in L02 hepatocytes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pan-AMPK activator O304 prevents gene expression changes and remobilisation of histone marks in islets of diet-induced obese mice

AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) has an important role in cellular energy homeostasis and has emerged as a promising target for treatment of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) due to its beneficial effects on insulin sensitivity and glucose homeostasis. O304 is a pan-AMPK activator that has been shown to improve glucose homeostasis in both mouse models of diabetes and in human T2D subjects. Here, we describe the genome-wide transcriptional profile and chromatin landscape of pancreatic islets following O304 treatment of mice fed high-fat diet (HFD). O304 largely prevented genome-wide gene expression changes associated with HFD feeding in CBA mice and these changes were associated with remodelling of active and repressive chromatin marks. In particular, the increased expression of the Î²-cell stress marker Aldh1a3 in islets from HFD-mice is completely abrogated following O304 treatment, which is accompanied by loss of active chromatin marks in the promoter as well as distant non-coding regions upstream of the Aldh1a3 gene. Moreover, O304 treatment restored dysfunctional glucose homeostasis as well as expression of key markers associated with Î²-cell function in mice with already established obesity. Our findings provide preclinical evidence that O304 is a promising therapeutic compound not only for T2D remission but also for restoration of Î²-cell function following remission of T2D diabetes.
HEALTH
greenmedinfo.com

Ketogenic Diet as a potential treatment for traumatic brain injury in mice.

Ketogenic Diet as a potential treatment for traumatic brain injury in mice. Meirav Har-Even, Vardit Rubovitch, Whitney A Ratliff, Bar Richmond-Hacham, Bruce A Citron, Chaim G Pick. Article Affiliation:. Meirav Har-Even. Abstract:. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a brain dysfunction without present treatment. Previous studies have shown that animals fed...
FITNESS
Futurity

Blood from active mice can benefit brains of couch potatoes

A new study shows it’s possible to transfer the brain benefits marathon-running mice enjoy to their couch-potato peers. The new research shows that blood from young adult mice that get lots of exercise benefits the brains of same-aged, sedentary mice. A single protein in the blood of exercising mice seems largely responsible for the benefit.
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

The effect of allicin on the proteome of SARS-CoV-2 infected calu-3 cells.

The Effect of Allicin on the Proteome of SARS-CoV-2 Infected Calu-3 Cells. Kirstin Mösbauer, Verena Nadin Fritsch, Lorenz Adrian, Jörg Bernhardt, Martin Clemens Horst Gruhlke, Alan John Slusarenko, Daniela Niemeyer, Haike Antelmann. Article Affiliation:. Kirstin Mösbauer. Abstract:. Allicin (diallyl thiosulfinate) is the major thiol-reactive organosulfur compound produced...
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Moringa oleifera-supplemented diet protect against cortico-hippocampal neuronal degeneration in scopolamine-induced spatial memory deficit in mice: role of oxido-inflammatory and cholinergic neurotransmission pathway.

Samuel Adetunji Onasanwo, Vanessa O Adamaigbo, Olusegun G Adebayo, Spiff E Eleazer. The therapeutic and pharmacological management of Alzheimer's disease (AD) is generally considered a major concern in ethnomedicine. Moreover, plant-based foods containing flavonoids were previously reported to show neuroprotective effects by modulating self-aggregation of amyloid-β (Aβ)/or tau peptide into oligomers and fibrils, associated with the pathogenesis of AD. This study investigated the impact of Moringa oleifera-supplemented diet (MO-SD) in scopolamine-induced spatial memory deficit in mice. Mice were partitioned into two phases with five groups each (n=6) and pretreated intraperitoneally with scopolamine (1 mg/kg) prior the daily oral administration of MO-SD (1 %, 5 % and 10 %) for 7 and 14 days. Spatial memory function was assessed using the Morris water maze (MWM) test. Thereafter, markers of cholinergic system inhibition (Acetylcholinesterase; AChE) and oxido-inflammatory stress (Malonaldehyde, MDA; Nitrite; Superoxide Dismutase, SOD; Tumor necrosis factor-alpha, TNF-α) and histo-morphology of the cortico-hippocampal neuron were measured. The scopolamine treatment led to loss of spatial memory function in mice spatial exploration of the escape platform in the MWM test. Meanwhile, treatment with MO-SD attenuated loss of spatial memory function via significant decrease in escape latency, significant increase in the frequency of cross with time spent in the platform quadrant. Furthermore, scopolamine treatment altered the endogenous antioxidants and pro-inflammatory mediators, elevated acetylcholinesterase activity and promoted chromatolysis of the cortico-hippocampal neuron. However, MO-SD significantly ameliorated oxido-inflammatory stress, restored cholinergic transmission via acetylcholinesterase inhibition and maintains neuronal integrity in the mice brain at both phases. These results suggest that Moringa oleifera-supplemented diet may serve a potential therapeutic and possible pharmacological macromolecule for preventing loss of neuronal cells and management of Alzheimer's disease.
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Anti-microbial activity of Rosmarinus officinalis and Zingiber officinale extracts on the species of the genus Candida and on Streptococcus pneumonia.

[Anti-microbial activity of Rosmarinus officinalis and Zingiber officinale extracts on the species of the genus Candida and on Streptococcus pneumonia]. OBJECTIVE: Identifying plant extracts that could be used as new treatments for candidiasis and Streptococcus pneumoniae infections. METHODS: In this work, we tested the activity of the ethanolic and methanolic...
WILDLIFE
greenmedinfo.com

A ketogenic supplement improves white matter energy supply and processing speed in mild cognitive impairment.

A ketogenic supplement improves white matter energy supply and processing speed in mild cognitive impairment. Maggie Roy, Mélanie Fortier, François Rheault, Manon Edde, Etienne Croteau, Christian-Alexandre Castellano, Francis Langlois, Valérie St-Pierre, Bernard Cuenoud, Christian Bocti, Tamas Fulop, Maxime Descoteaux, Stephen C Cunnane. Article Affiliation:. Maggie Roy. Abstract:
SCIENCE

