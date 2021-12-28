Effect of Withania somnifera hydroalcoholic extract and other dietary interventions in improving muscle strength in aging rats.

Samuel Adetunji Onasanwo, Vanessa O Adamaigbo, Olusegun G Adebayo, Spiff E Eleazer. The therapeutic and pharmacological management of Alzheimer's disease (AD) is generally considered a major concern in ethnomedicine. Moreover, plant-based foods containing flavonoids were previously reported to show neuroprotective effects by modulating self-aggregation of amyloid-β (Aβ)/or tau peptide into oligomers and fibrils, associated with the pathogenesis of AD. This study investigated the impact of Moringa oleifera-supplemented diet (MO-SD) in scopolamine-induced spatial memory deficit in mice. Mice were partitioned into two phases with five groups each (n=6) and pretreated intraperitoneally with scopolamine (1 mg/kg) prior the daily oral administration of MO-SD (1 %, 5 % and 10 %) for 7 and 14 days. Spatial memory function was assessed using the Morris water maze (MWM) test. Thereafter, markers of cholinergic system inhibition (Acetylcholinesterase; AChE) and oxido-inflammatory stress (Malonaldehyde, MDA; Nitrite; Superoxide Dismutase, SOD; Tumor necrosis factor-alpha, TNF-α) and histo-morphology of the cortico-hippocampal neuron were measured. The scopolamine treatment led to loss of spatial memory function in mice spatial exploration of the escape platform in the MWM test. Meanwhile, treatment with MO-SD attenuated loss of spatial memory function via significant decrease in escape latency, significant increase in the frequency of cross with time spent in the platform quadrant. Furthermore, scopolamine treatment altered the endogenous antioxidants and pro-inflammatory mediators, elevated acetylcholinesterase activity and promoted chromatolysis of the cortico-hippocampal neuron. However, MO-SD significantly ameliorated oxido-inflammatory stress, restored cholinergic transmission via acetylcholinesterase inhibition and maintains neuronal integrity in the mice brain at both phases. These results suggest that Moringa oleifera-supplemented diet may serve a potential therapeutic and possible pharmacological macromolecule for preventing loss of neuronal cells and management of Alzheimer's disease.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO