Effect of Withania somnifera hydroalcoholic extract and other dietary interventions in improving muscle strength in aging rats.

 3 days ago

Vandana Panda, Amol Deshmukh, Asawari Hare, Sneha Singh, Lal Hingorani, S Sudhamani. BACKGROUND: Aging leads to loss of skeletal muscle, diminished muscle strength, and decline in physical functions. OBJECTIVE: This study evaluates Withania somnifera and some dietary interventions to combat muscle weakness in aging rats. MATERIALS AND METHODS: Rats...

Phys.org

Breakthrough identification of proteins necessary for muscle regeneration

A researcher at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy has identified the proteins necessary for efficient regeneration of skeletal muscles after acute injury and in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Ashok Kumar, Else and Philip Hargrove Endowed Professor of Pharmacological and Pharmaceutical Sciences, is reporting his findings in eLife. Skeletal...
ASHOK KUMAR
greenmedinfo.com

[Electroacupuncture improves glucose and lipid metabolism by regulating APN/AMPK/PPARα signaling of skeletal muscle in Zucker diabetic obese rats].

Hao-Ru Duan, Rui Li, Shan-Shan Song, Su-Qin Hu, Shu-Ting Zhuang, Qiu-Yan Li. OBJECTIVE: To observe the effect of electroacupuncture (EA) on skeletal muscle adiponectin receptor (Adipor1) / adenylate activated protein kinase (AMPK) / peroxisome proliferator-activated receptorα (PPARα) signaling pathway and skeletal muscle morphology by the secretion of serum adiponectin in Zucker diabetic obese (ZDF) rats, so as to explore its mechanism underlying regulating glucose and lipid metabolism of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and improving skeletal muscle insulin resistance (IR).
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Hypolipidemic effects of Solidago chilensis hydroalcoholic extract.

Hypolipidemic effects of Solidago chilensis hydroalcoholic extract and its major isolated constituent quercetrin in cholesterol-fed rats. Walter A Roman Junior, Angelo L Piato, Greicy M M Conterato, Silvana M Wildner, Matheus Marcon, Ricieri Mocelin, Mauren P Emanuelli, Tatiana Emanuelli, Angelita Nepel, Andersson Barison, Cid A M Santos. Article Affiliation:. Walter...
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

A ketogenic supplement improves white matter energy supply and processing speed in mild cognitive impairment.

A ketogenic supplement improves white matter energy supply and processing speed in mild cognitive impairment. Maggie Roy, Mélanie Fortier, François Rheault, Manon Edde, Etienne Croteau, Christian-Alexandre Castellano, Francis Langlois, Valérie St-Pierre, Bernard Cuenoud, Christian Bocti, Tamas Fulop, Maxime Descoteaux, Stephen C Cunnane. Article Affiliation:. Maggie Roy. Abstract:
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Muscles can balloon in size as a strange new side-effect of COVID-19

HASSELT, Belgium — COVID-19 could lead to a person’s muscles swelling in size, according to new study of critically ill patients. Researchers in Belgium discovered that some individuals with a severe case of the virus saw their muscle fibers balloon by over 60 percent while in the hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
greenmedinfo.com

Effect of methanolic extract of Citrus limetta peel on cellular and humoral immune response.

Effect of methanolic extract of Citrus limetta peel on cellular and humoral immune response in mice. Pak J Pharm Sci. 2021 Sep ;34(5(Supplementary)):1861-1866. PMID: 34836851. Sarwat Shaheen, Aqeel Javeed, Adeel Sattar, Aammir Ghafoor, Shahzada Khurram Syed. Citrus limetta is well known for its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antifungal, antidiabetic and antioxidant properties....
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Effects of mixed of a ketogenic diet in overweight and obese women with polycystic ovary syndrome.

Effects of Mixed of a Ketogenic Diet in Overweight and Obese Women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. Raffaele Ivan Cincione, Francesca Losavio, Fabiana Ciolli, Anna Valenzano, Giuseppe Cibelli, Giovanni Messina, Rita Polito. Article Affiliation:. Raffaele Ivan Cincione. Abstract:. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a commonly occurring endocrine disorder characterized by hirsutism,...
FITNESS
greenmedinfo.com

Very-low-calorie ketogenic diet: a potential treatment for binge eating and food addiction symptoms.

Elvira Rostanzo, Marco Marchetti, Ilenia Casini, Anna Maria Aloisi. BACKGROUND: many patients who struggle to lose weight are unable to cut down certain ultra-processed, refined types of food with a high glycemic index. This condition is linked to responses similar to addiction that lead to overeating. A very-low-calorie ketogenic diet (VLCKD) with adequate protein intake could be considered a valid dietary approach. The aim of the present study was to evaluate the feasibility of a VLCKD in women with binge eating and/or food addiction symptoms.
DIETS
greenmedinfo.com

Neuroprotective effects ofin the SH-SY5Y Parkinson cell model.

Jeerang Wongtrakul, Thananya Thongtan, Benjawan Kumrapich, Chonticha Saisawang, Albert J Ketterman. Parkinson's disease is the most frequent neurodegenerative motor disorder. The clinical syndrome and pathology involve motor disturbance and the degeneration of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra. Root extracts of, commonly called Ashwagandha, contain several major chemical constituents known as withanolides. Studies have shown thatextracts exhibit numerous therapeutic effects including inflammation and oxidative stress reduction, memory and cognitive function improvement. This study aimed to evaluate the protective effects of KSM-66,root extract, on 6-hydroxydopamine (6-OHDA)-induced toxicity in the human neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cell line, as well as the associated oxidative response protein expression and redox regulation activity focused on S-glutathionylation. SH-SY5Y cells were treated with 6-OHDA preceded or followed by treatment with the KSM-66 extract. Using KSM-66 concentrations ranging from 0.25 to 1 mg/ml before and after treatment of the cells with 6-OHDA has resulted in an increased viability of SH-SY5Y cells. Interestingly, the extract significantly increased glutathione peroxidase activity and thioltransferase activity upon pre- or post- 6-OHDA treatment. KSM-66 also modulated oxidative response proteins: peroxiredoxin-I, VGF and vimentin proteins upon 6-OHDA pre/post treatments. In addition, the extract controlled redox regulation via S-glutathionylation. Pre-treatment of SH-SY5Y cells with KSM-66 decreased protein-glutathionylation levels in the cells treated with 6-OHDA. The rescue of mitochondria with 0.5 mg/ml KSM-66 extract showed an increase in ATP levels. These findings suggest thatroot extract acts as a neuroprotectant, thereby introducing a potential agent for the treatment or prevention of neurodegenerative diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Exercise ‘sweet spot’ reverses cognitive decline in aging mice

Researchers have discovered an exercise “sweet spot” that reverses the cognitive decline in aging mice, paving the way for human studies. After more than a decade of research, the team found 35 days of voluntary physical exercise improved learning and memory. “We tested the cognitive ability of elderly...
FITNESS
Medical News Today

Can intermittent fasting help treat or even reverse type 2 diabetes?

Intermittent fasting involves a regular pattern of eating few or no calories for a fixed period, which can vary from 12 hours every day to 1 or more days each week. Some people follow these diets hoping to lose weight, improve their overall health, or both. A review of the...
FITNESS
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
asapland.com

The Strongest Vitamin for Nerves:- Vitamin B3 Prevents Neuron Death

The Strongest Vitamin for Nerves:- Vitamin B3 Prevents Neuron Death. Foods that contain vitamin B3 may offer protection from neuron death, a new study suggests. The findings provide more evidence for the theory that a healthy diet can help preserve brain health. In people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms...
HEALTH
dailyhealthpost.com

Top 10 Foods that Improve Blood Circulation in Legs

Are you experiencing cramps, pain, and fatigue in your legs? Poor circulation in the legs, ankle, and feet, can cause edema, varicosis, and venous diseases. In today’s video, we’ll explore 10 foods that boost circulation in the legs. Make sure you watch till the end, cause we’ll mention one spice that has amazing benefits for your arteries, that you’ll want to eat daily.
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

How Maintaining Sufficient Vitamin D Levels Affects Your Muscle Health

In ancient Greece, rooms with prime sun exposure were recommended to strengthen muscles, and Olympians were told to train outside in the sunshine for optimal performance. No, they weren't just trying to look tan in their togas—as it turns out, the Greeks recognized the vitamin D/muscle connection long before the science was well understood.
HEALTH
greenmedinfo.com

Moringa oleifera-supplemented diet protect against cortico-hippocampal neuronal degeneration in scopolamine-induced spatial memory deficit in mice: role of oxido-inflammatory and cholinergic neurotransmission pathway.

Samuel Adetunji Onasanwo, Vanessa O Adamaigbo, Olusegun G Adebayo, Spiff E Eleazer. The therapeutic and pharmacological management of Alzheimer's disease (AD) is generally considered a major concern in ethnomedicine. Moreover, plant-based foods containing flavonoids were previously reported to show neuroprotective effects by modulating self-aggregation of amyloid-β (Aβ)/or tau peptide into oligomers and fibrils, associated with the pathogenesis of AD. This study investigated the impact of Moringa oleifera-supplemented diet (MO-SD) in scopolamine-induced spatial memory deficit in mice. Mice were partitioned into two phases with five groups each (n=6) and pretreated intraperitoneally with scopolamine (1 mg/kg) prior the daily oral administration of MO-SD (1 %, 5 % and 10 %) for 7 and 14 days. Spatial memory function was assessed using the Morris water maze (MWM) test. Thereafter, markers of cholinergic system inhibition (Acetylcholinesterase; AChE) and oxido-inflammatory stress (Malonaldehyde, MDA; Nitrite; Superoxide Dismutase, SOD; Tumor necrosis factor-alpha, TNF-α) and histo-morphology of the cortico-hippocampal neuron were measured. The scopolamine treatment led to loss of spatial memory function in mice spatial exploration of the escape platform in the MWM test. Meanwhile, treatment with MO-SD attenuated loss of spatial memory function via significant decrease in escape latency, significant increase in the frequency of cross with time spent in the platform quadrant. Furthermore, scopolamine treatment altered the endogenous antioxidants and pro-inflammatory mediators, elevated acetylcholinesterase activity and promoted chromatolysis of the cortico-hippocampal neuron. However, MO-SD significantly ameliorated oxido-inflammatory stress, restored cholinergic transmission via acetylcholinesterase inhibition and maintains neuronal integrity in the mice brain at both phases. These results suggest that Moringa oleifera-supplemented diet may serve a potential therapeutic and possible pharmacological macromolecule for preventing loss of neuronal cells and management of Alzheimer's disease.
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Mechanistic aspects of medicinal plants and secondary metabolites against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2.

Mechanistic Aspects of Medicinal Plants and Secondary Metabolites against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Curr Pharm Des. 2021 ;27(38):3996-4007. PMID: 34225607. Abstract Author(s):. Khojasteh Malekmohammad, Mahmoud Rafieian-Kopaei. Article Affiliation:. Khojasteh Malekmohammad. Abstract:. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), a highly pathogenic virus, is responsible...
SCIENCE
greenmedinfo.com

Ketogenic Diet as a potential treatment for traumatic brain injury in mice.

Ketogenic Diet as a potential treatment for traumatic brain injury in mice. Meirav Har-Even, Vardit Rubovitch, Whitney A Ratliff, Bar Richmond-Hacham, Bruce A Citron, Chaim G Pick. Article Affiliation:. Meirav Har-Even. Abstract:. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a brain dysfunction without present treatment. Previous studies have shown that animals fed...
FITNESS

