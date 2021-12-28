ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neuroprotective effects ofin the SH-SY5Y Parkinson cell model.

Jeerang Wongtrakul, Thananya Thongtan, Benjawan Kumrapich, Chonticha Saisawang, Albert J Ketterman. Parkinson's disease is the most frequent neurodegenerative motor disorder. The clinical syndrome and pathology involve motor disturbance and the degeneration of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra. Root extracts of, commonly called Ashwagandha, contain several major chemical constituents known as...

