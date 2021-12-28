ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apigenin induces autophagy and cell death by targeting EZH2 under hypoxia conditions in gastric cancer cells.

By Abstract Author(s): Tae Woo Kim, Hee Gu Lee
greenmedinfo.com
 3 days ago

Apigenin Induces Autophagy and Cell Death by Targeting EZH2 under Hypoxia Conditions in Gastric Cancer Cells. Hypoxia is a major obstacle to gastric cancer (GC) therapy and leads to chemoresistance as GC cells are frequently exposed to the hypoxia environment. Apigenin, a flavonoid found in...

www.greenmedinfo.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#Gastric Cancer#Cell Death#Gc#Hdac#Lc3 Ii#Ampk#Perk
