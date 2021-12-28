ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Apigenin Inhibits the Histamine-Induced Proliferation of Ovarian Cancer Cells by Downregulating ERα/ERβ Expression.

greenmedinfo.com
 3 days ago

Manman Liu, Yani Zhang, Qiqi Xu, Guirong Liu, Na Sun, Huilian Che, Tao He. Background: Apigenin (APG), a natural flavonoid, can affect the development of a variety of tumors, but its role in ovarian cancer remains unclear. There has been an increasing amount of evidence supporting the vital role...

www.greenmedinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Stages

The symptoms of bladder cancer are very similar to those of other types. If you have any of these problems, you need to see your doctor right away to get the appropriate treatment. Bladder cancer is considered in various stages depending on where it started in the bladder and its...
CANCER
asapland.com

Lung Cancer Prevention Methods

Because of the harm from cigarettes, many people consider quitting smoking as a lung cancer prevention method. It is a perfect idea to quit smoking if you have been a heavy smoker for several years and there is no other way to prevent your cigarette from causing lung cancer. However,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

A Look Behind Development of Pafolacianine for Tumor Detection During Ovarian Cancer Surgery

Philip S. Low, PhD, discusses the obstacles he overcame while creating pafolacianine and what other cancers he hopes will be improved with the use of this agent. Pafolacianine (Cytalux) was recently approved to help identify ovarian cancer lesions during surgical procedures. This new drug is said to work because it “lights up” cancer cells and allows clinicians to better identify these cells during surgery. When this treatment was used, 26.9% of patients had at least 1 cancerous lesion detected that was not previously seen during visual or tactile inspection.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers find possible increased tumor risk in some patients with Beckwith-Wiedemann spectrum

New research from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has shown how the tumor risk varies among patients with the genetic syndrome Beckwith-Wiedemann spectrum when compared with those who exhibit more "classic" symptoms of the disorder. The researchers also found that traditional blood tests may not properly capture all cases with a tumor risk. The findings were recently published online by the journal Genes.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Cell#Cancer Treatment#Inhibition#Tcga#Pcr#Cancerthe Pi3k Akt
EurekAlert

Researchers zero in on therapeutic target for aggressive uterine cancer

Researchers zero in on therapeutic target for aggressive uterine cancer. A common mutation in a rare cancer subtype leads researchers to an already-approved drug that shows promise against uterine serous carcinoma. A team of scientists led by the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center has found that a class...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Cytoreductive Surgery Plus Chemo Yields Longer OS vs Chemo Alone in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Patients with recurrent ovarian cancer achieved a greater survival benefit after undergoing cytoreductive surgery plus chemotherapy compared with chemotherapy alone. Treatment with cytoreductive surgery and chemotherapy improved overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy alone in a population of patients with recurrent ovarian cancer, according to data from the DESKTOP III trial (NCT01166737).1.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers find new potential targets for skin cancer treatment

Mutations of the gene MLL4 in epithelial skin cells can inhibit healthy cell turnover and may lead to keratinocyte cancers, which collectively outnumber all other human cancers. Targeting pathways altered by MLL4 mutations to induce proper cell turnover and death offers an approach to suppress tumor growth, according to a new study from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The study was published this month in the journal Science Advances.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Development of a new gastric cancer model: Identification of gastric cancer stem cells

Researchers have succeeded in establishing a mouse model that develops gastric cancer closely resembling advanced human gastric cancer. Using this model, they have discovered gastric cancer stem cells, i.e. Lgr5+ gastric cancer cells, essential for the development, maintenance, and metastasis of cancer. The study provides an experimental system that enables detailed analysis of highly malignant gastric cancer and is expected to lead to the development of a breakthrough treatment for advanced human gastric cancer.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
Nature.com

Completing the cancer jigsaw puzzle with single-cell multiomics

Recent advances in single-cell multiomics have provided holistic views of the multifaceted state of a cell and its interaction with the environment. The rapid development of these technologies has offered a unique opportunity to analyse the molecular and cellular heterogeneity in cancer, and could lead to better cancer diagnosis, treatment and prognosis.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study shows how ovarian cancer starts in high-risk women

Stem cell scientists have revealed the origins of a common ovarian cancer by modeling fallopian tube tissues, allowing them to characterize how a genetic mutation puts women at high risk for this cancer. The created tissues, known as organoids, hold potential for predicting which individuals will develop ovarian cancer years or even decades in advance, allowing for early detection and prevention strategies.
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Inhibition of interleukin-6-induced matrix metalloproteinase-2 expression and invasive ability of lemon peel polyphenol extract in human primary colon cancer cells.

Inhibition of Interleukin-6-Induced Matrix Metalloproteinase-2 Expression and Invasive Ability of Lemon Peel Polyphenol Extract in Human Primary Colon Cancer Cells. Valentina Pagliara, Marina De Rosa, Paola Di Donato, Rosarita Nasso, Antonio D'Errico, Francesca Cammarota, Annarita Poli, Mariorosario Masullo, Rosaria Arcone. Article Affiliation:. Valentina Pagliara. Abstract:. Among matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs), MMP-9/2...
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

EMSY inhibits homologous recombination repair and the interferon response, promoting lung cancer immune evasion

Non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLCs) harboring KEAP1 mutations are often resistant to immunotherapy. Here, we show that KEAP1 targets EMSY for ubiquitin-mediated degradation to regulate homologous recombination repair (HRR) and anti-tumor immunity. Loss of KEAP1 in NSCLC induces stabilization of EMSY, producing a BRCAness phenotype, i.e., HRR defects and sensitivity to PARP inhibitors. Defective HRR contributes to a high tumor mutational burden that, in turn, is expected to prompt an innate immune response. Notably, EMSY accumulation suppresses the type I interferon response and impairs innate immune signaling, fostering cancer immune evasion. Activation of the type I interferon response in the tumor microenvironment using a STING agonist results in the engagement of innate and adaptive immune signaling and impairs the growth of KEAP1-mutant tumors. Our results suggest that targeting PARP and STING pathways, individually or in combination, represents a therapeutic strategy in NSCLC patients harboring alterations in KEAP1.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Controlling the metabolism of cancer cells

Cancer cells show unchecked rapid growth beyond tissue boundaries that is no longer stopped by normal control mechanisms. Due to this rapid growth, the metabolism of cancer cells is altered compared to that of cells that grow normally. Cancer cells use this metabolism to provide molecular building blocks and to meet their high energy needs. It has also been known for some time that metabolic intermediates activate specific receptors on the surface of cells. One such metabolite is succinate, which specifically activates a receptor found in various types of tumour.
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Tannic Acid Inhibits Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Stemness by Inducing G/GCell Cycle Arrest and Intrinsic Apoptosis.

Anticancer Res. 2020 Jun ;40(6):3209-3220. PMID: 32487615. Nipin Sp, Dong Young Kang, Doh Hoon Kim, Ji-Seung Yoo, Eun Seong Jo, Alexis Rugamba, Kyoung-Jin Jang, Young Mok Yang. BACKGROUND/AIM: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is one among the most common cancers worldwide. Recently, dietary phytochemicals have been reported as an attractive approach to improve the symptoms of NSCLC patients. Tannic acid is a natural polyphenol, which is known to have anticancer effects on in vitro models of breast, gingival and colon cancer. However, the molecular mechanisms associated with the actions of tannic acid on A549 human lung cancer cells have not been elucidated.
CANCER
Nature.com

Long noncoding RNA Meg3 sponges miR-708 to inhibit intestinal tumorigenesis via SOCS3-repressed cancer stem cells growth

Colorectal cancer (CRC) remains the most common gastrointestinal cancer and a leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, with most showing pathologies indicating the malignant transformation of early stage intestinal stem cells. The long non-coding RNA Meg3, which functions as a tumor suppressor, has been reported to be abnormal in multiple tumorigenesis events; however, the underlying mechanism by which Meg3 contributes to the malignant proliferation of colonic stem cells remains unclear.
CANCER
Nature.com

B cell-related gene signature and cancer immunotherapy response

B lymphocytes have multifaceted functions in the tumour microenvironment, and their prognostic role in human cancers is controversial. Here we aimed to identify tumour microenvironmental factors that influence the prognostic effects of B cells. Methods. We conducted a gene expression analysis of 3585 patients for whom the clinical outcome information...
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Apigenin induces autophagy and cell death by targeting EZH2 under hypoxia conditions in gastric cancer cells.

Apigenin Induces Autophagy and Cell Death by Targeting EZH2 under Hypoxia Conditions in Gastric Cancer Cells. Hypoxia is a major obstacle to gastric cancer (GC) therapy and leads to chemoresistance as GC cells are frequently exposed to the hypoxia environment. Apigenin, a flavonoid found in traditional medicine, fruits, and vegetables and an HDAC inhibitor, is a powerful anti-cancer agent against various cancer cell lines. However, detailed mechanisms involved in the treatment of GC using APG are not fully understood. In this study, we investigated the biological activity of and molecular mechanisms involved in APG-mediated treatment of GC under hypoxia. APG promoted autophagic cell death by increasing ATG5, LC3-II, and phosphorylation of AMPK and ULK1 and down-regulating p-mTOR and p62 in GC. Furthermore, our results show that APG induces autophagic cell death via the activation of the PERK signaling, indicating an endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress response. The inhibition of ER stress suppressed APG-induced autophagy and conferred prolonged cell survival, indicating autophagic cell death. We further show that APG induces ER stress- and autophagy-related cell death through the inhibition of HIF-1α and Ezh2 under normoxia and hypoxia. Taken together, our findings indicate that APG activates autophagic cell death by inhibiting HIF-1α and Ezh2 under hypoxia conditions in GC cells.
CANCER
greenmedinfo.com

Morroniside promotes PGC-1 α-mediated cholesterol efflux in sodium palmitate or high glucose-induced mouse renal tubular epithelial cells.

Morroniside Promotes PGC-1-Mediated Cholesterol Efflux in Sodium Palmitate or High Glucose-Induced Mouse Renal Tubular Epithelial Cells. Junwei Gao, Peng Liu, Zhengri Shen, Ke Xu, Chenguang Wu, Feng Tian, Ming Chen, Lifan Wang, Ping Li. Article Affiliation:. Junwei Gao. Abstract:. Lipid deposition is an etiology of renal damage caused by lipid...
SCIENCE
asapland.com

The Relationship Between Cancer and The Cell Life Cycle

The Relationship Between Cancer and The Cell Life Cycle. During the cell cycle, a cell goes through certain checkpoints. These are points where the cell has to determine whether or not it is ready to proceed forward into mitosis. If something isn’t right with the cell at any checkpoint, it will be stopped until the issue is resolved.
CANCER
usf.edu

A 'glowing tumor' drug helps surgeons detect ovarian cancer

A new drug can help detect ovarian cancer in patients that surgeons might otherwise miss. The FDA recently approved the use of Cytalux, an imaging dye that providers can inject in patients ahead of surgery. It targets ovarian cancer tissues and glows in fluorescent light to draw attention to hard-to-spot tumors.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy