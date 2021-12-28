Hotline Pizza: 21 Who Made a Difference in 2021

Is it possible for pizza to make the world a better place? Slice Out Hunger founder Scott Wiener thinks so. In 2008, riding on his self-described obsession with pizza and pizza box artwork — he holds the Guinness World Record for owning 1,600 pizza boxes and wrote a book about it — Wiener started Scott’s Pizza Tours in New York City. In 2015, he officially created the charity offshoot, Slice Out Hunger, as a nonprofit despite not having much experience in the nonprofit sector. The organization partners with pizzerias and charities, both locally and nationally, to raise money for campaigns like Pizza vs. Pandemic, Toppings for Texas, Vax and Snacks, and the annual Pizza Across America, which distributes pizzas to soup kitchens and shelters on National Pizza Day (Feb. 9). So far, SOH has raised more than $1 million to fund hunger relief efforts. In this edition of Voices in Food, Wiener talks to Garin Pirnia about the challenges of running a nonprofit and how pizza might just save humanity.

ADVOCACY ・ 3 DAYS AGO