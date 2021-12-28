ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Hotline Pizza: 21 Who Made a Difference in 2021

By GoLocalProv Food Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May, GoLocal unveiled the hottest restaurant in Rhode Island -- actually, it is not a restaurant. There is pizza in Providence that is so popular, there has been a two-month waitlist for a pie. That is when the waitlist is open. There has been so much demand, the...

GoLocalProv

Local Restaurants and Diners - 21 Who Made a Difference in 2021

The COVID recession damaged many sectors of the economy, but maybe none was hit harder than independently local family restaurants. More than 100 closed in 2020 and 2021 was equally cruel. For many of the owners, it was endless hundred-hour weeks just to keep the lights on. Owners fought government-forced...
PROVIDENCE, RI
