Michael Flynn: 21 Who Made a Difference in 2021

By GoLocalProv News Team
GoLocalProv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhode Island native Michael Flynn made headlines across the globe for a number of statements that sparked controversies. The University of Rhode Island grad had received an honorary degree in 2014. In June, Flynn appeared at a Texas political event where he appeared to suggest that a Myanmar-like military...

GoLocalProv

Sheldon Whitehouse: 21 Who Made a Difference in 2021

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse made global news after he told GoLocal’s News Editor Kate Nagle about his family’s decades of membership in the elitist Bailey’s Beach Club. “It's a long tradition in Rhode Island and there are many of them and I think we just need to...
The Independent

Judge rejects Michael Flynn lawsuit against 6 January committee a day after he filed it

Michael Flynn has lost his bid in court to block the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January riots from obtaining his phone records in the lead up to the insurrection.The committee informed the former national security adviser that it wanted to question him about a meeting he had with Donald Trump and others at the White House last December.At the meeting, the group allegedly “discussed seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers, and continuing to spread the message that the November 2020 election had been tainted by widespread fraud,” reported CNBC.Mr Flynn...
abovethelaw.com

Michael Flynn Sues Jan. 6 Committee For Making Him Plead The Fifth Like A Common Criminal

Retired General Michael Flynn has joined the ranks of witnesses suing the January 6 Select Committee to block a subpoena for documents and testimony. Trump’s former National Security Advisor, who resigned after he got caught lying about his conversations with the Russian ambassador and was subsequently prosecuted for making false statements to the FBI, spent the last year flogging the Big Lie. He publicly urged Trump to declare martial law and seize all the voting machines in swing states which voted for President Biden, and advocated that the former president appoint attorney Sidney Powell as special counsel to investigate bogus claims of election fraud during a contentious Oval Office meeting on December 18, 2020.
New Haven Register

Michael Flynn Is the Latest Trump Ally to Sue the Jan. 6 Committee

Michael Flynn became the latest Trump loyalist to sue the House select committee investigating Jan. 6. The disgraced former national security advisor filed suit Tuesday to halt the enforcement of a subpoena for testimony and documents. Flynn’s attorneys argued in the filing that complying with the subpoena could violate his...
The Independent

Michael Flynn sues Jan 6 committee and accuses ‘partisan harassment’

Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, is suing the congressional committee tasked with investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol. As Reuters reports, Mr Flynn’s decision to file the lawsuit on Tuesday is seemingly fuelled by his desire to block the committee from obtaining key phone records in the lead-up to the Capitol riot. In the lawsuit, the 62-year-old retired general alleges that a subpoena issued to him by the House of Representatives’ Jan 6 Select Committee was too broad in scope, given that it punishes him for what he considers...
TheDailyBeast

Judge Quickly Kills Michael Flynn’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Subpoena

A federal judge in Florida was quick to deny Michael Flynn’s attempt to block Congress’ Jan. 6 committee from getting his phone records or speaking to him. One day after he filed the motion, District Judge Mary Scriven said the former national security adviser lacked the procedural requirements to make an emergency request, as the committee had not given him any firm dates on when he would need to turn his records over and had already delayed his deposition. Thus, Flynn’s claim that he needed immediate relief rang hollow, Scriven said. “Flynn has not, however, provided any information about the date by which the Select Committee currently expects him to produce documents,” Scriven wrote. “Thus, on this record, there is no basis to conclude that Flynn will face ‘immediate and irreparable’ harm before Defendants have an opportunity to respond.” Flynn had wanted the relief by Thursday.
MSNBC

Michael Flynn, Alex Jones try a similar tack against Jan. 6 panel

It was in early November when the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack issued a large batch of subpoenas, one of which was given to Michael Flynn, Donald Trump's disgraced former White House national security adviser. This shouldn't have surprised anyone. After all, as we discussed at the time, Flynn...
Axios

Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of "seeking evidence of criminal activity"

Former President Trump's legal team on Wednesday accused the House committee investigating the Capitol riot of seeking to uncover evidence that would support a criminal referral against him. Why it matters: The brief asked the Supreme Court to consider committee chair Bennie Thompson's (D-Miss.) interview with the Washington Post as...
Washington Post

Trump asks Supreme Court to consider Jan. 6 chairman’s interview with Washington Post in bid to block records

Lawyers for former president Donald Trump told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that a Washington Post interview with the chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol shows the committee is trying to establish a criminal complaint against Trump, something the lawyers say is beyond the committee’s authority.
MSNBC

Biden can't crack the one thing Trump was actually good at as president

The American economy is hotter than it's been in more than 20 years. Unemployment is just 4.2 percent, lower than it ever got during Barack Obama’s presidency, and 6.1 million jobs have been created just from January through November. Growth is also surging: As The Wall Street Journal reported, analysts expect a 7 percent annualized growth rate in the last quarter of 2021 — a rate better than Europe and even China.
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
