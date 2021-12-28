Michael Flynn: 21 Who Made a Difference in 2021

A federal judge in Florida was quick to deny Michael Flynn’s attempt to block Congress’ Jan. 6 committee from getting his phone records or speaking to him. One day after he filed the motion, District Judge Mary Scriven said the former national security adviser lacked the procedural requirements to make an emergency request, as the committee had not given him any firm dates on when he would need to turn his records over and had already delayed his deposition. Thus, Flynn’s claim that he needed immediate relief rang hollow, Scriven said. “Flynn has not, however, provided any information about the date by which the Select Committee currently expects him to produce documents,” Scriven wrote. “Thus, on this record, there is no basis to conclude that Flynn will face ‘immediate and irreparable’ harm before Defendants have an opportunity to respond.” Flynn had wanted the relief by Thursday.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO