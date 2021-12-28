ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Mt. Pleasant rallies past Rudder

The Rudder boys basketball team took an early double-digit lead against Mt. Pleasant, but the Tigers rallied for...

Former Woodlands runner Chance Gibson dies in auto accident

Chance Gibson, a 2021 graduate of The Woodlands High School who ran cross country and track, died Saturday as a result of an automobile accident. Gibson was a freshman at Texas A&M where he ran for the Aggies. A Texas A&M press release confirmed Sunday evening that Gibson was traveling...
A&M Consolidated girls basketball team splits games against ranked foes at Aggieland Invitational

The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team won’t win the 20th annual Aggieland Invitational, but it is getting better. The Lady Tigers had a wild roller-coaster ride Tuesday, splitting games against ranked opponents. Consol rolled to a 54-39 victory over Barbers Hill, the state’s 16th-ranked team in Class 5A, to reach the tournament’s Division I semifinals. The Lady Tigers were no match for Houston Christian, the state’s top-ranked private school in 6A. The Lady Mustangs cruised to a 63-34 victory to advance to Wednesday’s 12:30 p.m. championship game against Allen, which reached the final with a 51-44 victory over Katy Seven Lakes.
No. 21 Providence takes on DePaul in Big East battle Saturday

PITTSBURGH — DePaul hosts No. 21 Providence Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Pittsburgh's FOX 53. The Blue Demons enter play at 9-2 overall after losing to Butler Wednesday, 63-59. The Friars are 12-1 and are coming off a 70-65 win over No. 15 Seton Hall Wednesday.
Rudder boys basketball team wins two games at Franklin tournament

FRANKLIN — The Rudder boys basketball team used balanced scoring to win a pair of games at the Franklin tournament Tuesday, beating Manor New Tech 61-34 and Marion 80-33. Rudder’s Robert McGee scored 14 points, Kevin Holmes 13 and Ethan Meaux 11 against New Tech, while Holmes had 14, Meaux 13, Jeremiah Johnson 12 and Landon Heslip 11 against Marion.
Boys basketball: Millburn rallies past Summit

Zach Evenchick had 19 points and Ethan Axelrod added 14 to help lead Millburn past Summit 49-48 on Tuesday at Summit. Millburn will head to Oratory Prep on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. start while Summit will host Nottingham on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. The back-and-forth game saw Millburn lead...
Sam Farber: Hornets’ Depth Is a Big Reason For Their Success

The Hornets had no issues with the Huston Rockets on Monday, disposing of them 123-99 in what was their largest margin of victory of the season. Terry Rozier led the way for team in the win, dropping 27 points on 10-17 shooting from the field and 7-12 from beyond the arc, but the bench production led by Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nick Richards was once again a big part of the success in this one.
bowl story

Boise State has pulled out of the Barstool Arizona Bowl and shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues within the program. The Broncos were scheduled to play Central Michigan at Arizona Stadium on Friday but instead was hit with coronavirus issues coming out of the Christmas break. Arizona...
Tuesday lottery

7-21-23-27-33-34 Estimated jackpot: $14.75 million. Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.
