Mt. Pleasant rallies past Rudder

The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team won’t win the 20th annual Aggieland Invitational, but it is getting better. The Lady Tigers had a wild roller-coaster ride Tuesday, splitting games against ranked opponents. Consol rolled to a 54-39 victory over Barbers Hill, the state’s 16th-ranked team in Class 5A, to reach the tournament’s Division I semifinals. The Lady Tigers were no match for Houston Christian, the state’s top-ranked private school in 6A. The Lady Mustangs cruised to a 63-34 victory to advance to Wednesday’s 12:30 p.m. championship game against Allen, which reached the final with a 51-44 victory over Katy Seven Lakes.
