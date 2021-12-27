ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smart resolutions for the new year

With 2022 nearly upon us, so too is the tradition of the New Year’s resolution. Merriam-Webster...

TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Williamson Source

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
columbusnews-report.com

A group of carolers

A group of carolers from Center Christian Church made their rounds singing a number favorite holiday tunes. One of the residents to receive a Christmas serenade was Betty Zwahlen who seemed to enjoy the musical ensemble.
RELIGION
columbusnews-report.com

Harley tries to bag a reindeer

Hope you had a good Christmas. The best Christmases are where you buy the right gifts for everyone and no one gives you what you don’t want. We’re taking down our Christmas tree on New Year’s Day. The deal here is that Punkin won’t let me trim the tree. On January one, I gotta remove all the ornaments, decorations, and lights, and drag it outta the house. Whilst Punkin is sweeping the needles on…
PETS
columbusnews-report.com

Coffee’s brain-protecting benefits

Q: Is there any harm in continuing to drink caffeinated coffee now that I am 65? I drink about three cups a day, all in the morning. A: There are remarkable benefits from drinking coffee -- and perhaps the most far-reaching are the brain benefits. Three studies from 2015 and 2017 found that it is linked to a significant decrease in the risk of mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease…
DRINKS
Variety

12 Travel Audiobooks for Armchair Tourists

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. With travel advisories and restrictions once again in the news due to the fast-moving Omicron variant, cross-country trips and overseas vacations are temporarily on hold for some people at the moment. But you can still hit the open road – vicariously, at least – by losing yourself in a great travel audiobook. Although nothing will ever match the exhilaration of visiting a new city or...
TRAVEL
Lifestyle
InsideHook

Is Your Fitness Wearable Giving You a “Nocebo Effect”?

I’ve been hunkered down with family the last weeks, staying up late to watch movies, drink beers and eat leftover cake from Christmas. My WHOOP stats have not been kind in the morning. Today I received a 38% recovery (well below my average), which indicates that I’m not at my best. As an everyday writer and a runner, I can expect my turns of phrase and turns around around the track to be less sharp than usual.
WORKOUTS
bloodandmilk.com

New Year, No Resolution

I truly cannot think of a time that I have ever made or been into New Year’s Resolutions. If anything, I’ve always been the grinch of resolutions. It bothered me that, like clockwork come the first of the New Year, yoga classes were overpacked, parking at trailheads would be chronically full, and grocery store lines were longer than ever just because everyone decided to resolve themselves to health. For the first two to three weeks of the year, that is. Then, without fail three to four weeks in, we would be back to normal capacity in yoga class, parking at almost any trail was no longer an issue, and I would be free to shop my local market leisurely. Sound familiar? It’s the curse of the New Year’s Resolution.
LIFESTYLE
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Realistic and Attainable Resolutions for the New Year

Every year, we set New Year’s resolutions that usually consist of drinking more water, eating healthier and planning to exercise more. While they are set with good intentions, they typically fall off the radar by the time spring rolls around. With 2021 almost behind us, it’s safe to say...
LIFESTYLE
University of Florida

Books for New Year’s Resolutions

The bookstore will be closed December 24 through January 2. Orders received after noon on December 23 will begin processing and shipping on January 3. When it comes to resolutions, it’s usually easier (and more fun!) to start a new habit than to break an old one. If you start the year off trying out something exciting and new, you’re more likely to still be learning and growing into it months later. The IFAS Extension Bookstore has some brand new titles that can help you get started on a successful How-to ’22.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

