Smart resolutions for the new year

I truly cannot think of a time that I have ever made or been into New Year’s Resolutions. If anything, I’ve always been the grinch of resolutions. It bothered me that, like clockwork come the first of the New Year, yoga classes were overpacked, parking at trailheads would be chronically full, and grocery store lines were longer than ever just because everyone decided to resolve themselves to health. For the first two to three weeks of the year, that is. Then, without fail three to four weeks in, we would be back to normal capacity in yoga class, parking at almost any trail was no longer an issue, and I would be free to shop my local market leisurely. Sound familiar? It’s the curse of the New Year’s Resolution.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO