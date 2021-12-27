ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Dos Pueblos Girls Rout St. Bonaventure With Big Second Half

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor
Noozhawk
 4 days ago

Dos Pueblos allowed only two points in the second half and rolled to a 51-15 girls basketball win over St. Bonaventure in an opening-round game at the Santa Clara Tournament in Oxnard on Monday. The Chargers struggled in the first half and led just 16-13 at the break. "We...

www.noozhawk.com

Comments / 0

 

