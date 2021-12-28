ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Editorial: The next steps against the next wave

By Email
GoDanRiver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We should stop saying ‘avoid it like the plague,’ ” goes the joke, “since COVID proves we don’t actually do that.”. And that bit of levity in the face of a deadly pandemic is about all we’re going to be able to muster at the...

godanriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Moderna booster update: How much does it protect against omicron and for how long?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. New research from Denmark and the UK this week demonstrates that mRNA boosters -- like Moderna's and Pfizer's -- offer significant protection against the new omicron variant of COVID-19. However, data from the UK on Friday indicates that booster protection starts to decrease notably after 10 weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Omicron update today: Variant in 36 states, symptoms, CDC recommendation for J&J booster

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. It accounts for just 3% of the COVID-19 cases in the US, but the omicron variant is now in at least 36 states, and the new mutated strain is increasingly the focus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A CDC panel on Thursday recommended that those looking for a safe and effective vaccine choose either the one from Pfizer or Moderna and not Johnson and Johnson's.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Covid#Omicron#Fox News#Republicans#Monmouth University
The Atlantic

Omicron Is Our Past Pandemic Mistakes on Fast-Forward

With Omicron, everything is sped up. The new variant is spreading fast and far. At a time when Delta was already sprinting around the country, Omicron not only caught up but overtook it, jumping from an estimated 13 to 73 percent of U.S. cases in a single week. We have less time to make decisions and less room to course-correct when they are wrong. Whereas we had months to prepare for Delta in the U.S., we’ve had only weeks for Omicron. Every mistake gets amplified; every consequence hits us sooner. We should have learned after living through multiple waves and multiple variants of COVID, but we haven’t, at least not enough. We keep making the same pandemic mistakes over and over again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
AFP

J&J Covid booster highly effective against severe Omicron: study

A preliminary South African government study published Thursday showed a booster of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine was 85 percent effective in preventing hospitalization from the Omicron variant, a finding that helps revive the shot's reputation. - T cells - An earlier South African study in December found that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine prevented hospital admissions by up to 70 percent.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Two new over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 tests brought to US market quickly

The Biden-Harris administration has brought two new over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests to the U.S. market. The tests, one manufactured by SD Biosensor and distributed by Roche and the other manufactured by Siemens, have received emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug administration (FDA) after being evaluated through the administration's new accelerated pathway to support FDA review of tests with potential for large-scale manufacturing that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced just two months ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Now get rid of your mandates, Joe: Ron DeSantis' office joins Kristi Noem and host of Republicans demanding Biden get rid of 'useless' sweeping nationwide rules after he admitted there was 'no federal solution' for COVID

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants President Joe Biden to scrap his 'useless' vaccine mandates after he told the leaders of 25 states that there is 'no federal solution' to the COVID-19 pandemic, his office said on Tuesday. The Republican governors of Florida, South Dakota, Arizona and Texas plus a host...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul considers next steps in biggest pandemic challenge yet

At some point, the definition of "fully vaccinated" in New York will likely include a booster shot. New York officials may also move to address the staffing shortages in the health care sector that have become so severe that some hospitals have limited elective surgeries and procedures. But what's not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy