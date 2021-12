Brian “Cosmos” Kalu has been a force in the Super Smash Bros. since the Wii U days when he held the title of 30th best player and the best Corrin in the world. Currently, in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, he remains in the conversation for one of the biggest threats to face at a major (now ranked 23rd in the world as of the 2019 PGRU Power Rankings), piloting one of the game’s best characters, Pyra and Mythra, at the highest level.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO