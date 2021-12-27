ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel’s Relationship Timeline

By Meredith Nardino
Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Buy 'Dream Home' Together, 'Property Brothers' Star Gushes Over Watching 'The Kids Grow Up Laughing & Adventuring In The Yard'

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are taking things to the next level, as they've reportedly purchased a home together. The Property Brothers star shared in an upcoming issue of Reveal that the happy couple bought a house in Los Angeles last summer and plan to make it their future family home.
‘Elf’ Cast Then & Now: See How Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel & More Stars 18 Years Later

Everyone’s favorite Christmas movie, ‘Elf’, celebrated its 18th anniversary this year, and to this day, it remains a holiday classic. Elf became an instant Christmas classic when it was released on Nov. 8, 2003, and it’s now a movie everyone needs to watch each and every holiday season. Will Ferrell‘s portrayal of Buddy the Elf stole our hearts, and made us both laugh and cry, as he traveled from the North Pole to New York City in search of his biological father. The movie became a massive hit, with many fans hoping for a sequel someday.
Zooey Deschanel and 'Property Brothers' star take huge step forward in relationship, more news

More than two years after they first got together, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have really settled into their romance: The couple bought a house together in Los Angeles, they announced. In fact, they did so a while ago. In a story in his magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal, which hit the internet on Dec. 27, Jonathan said he and the "New Girl" actress bought the home, which they call the Park House, in May 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic was locking down the world. "Literally everyone on the planet who was building or renovating anything over the last two years is experiencing delays. Even in normal times, people get frustrated and suspect they're being scammed by a contractor," he wrote. "But when you're doing a major [renovation,] you always, always, always find hidden problems. You just hope they don't cost a lot of time and money. But, of course, they did, and that's OK." He continued, "We have each other, and we have time — the rest of our lives together in this house. Our house. Our dream home, where we'll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we'll play host to friends and family." Zooey shares two kids with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.
Zooey Deschanel
A Complete Timeline of Zendaya and Tom Holland's Romantic Relationship

Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland finally confirmed they are in a romantic relationship after years of off and on rumors that they were dating. They've been playing love interests Peter Parker and MJ in the franchise since 2017, but met on set in 2o16. They've obviously been close, but it was in July of 2021 that the paparazzi caught them kissing at a stop light, giving those rumors some more legitimacy.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Brad Pitt’s Daughter’s Refusal To Turn Her Back On Him Causes Tension Between Her, Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is upset with her siblings for refusing to celebrate Christmas with their dad?. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings are very close. In fact, their doting mom, Angelina Jolie previously shared how Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox have been helping each other out following their parents’ divorce.
A Look at Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s Incredible Style Transformation

It’s clear that Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez likes to have fun with fashion. The 51-year-old media personality has been known to accompany her billionaire boyfriend to an event in a show-stopping dress, but when it comes to her day-to-day style, she tends to reach for minimalist classics. Sanchez has stepped out in a myriad of looks, including a sparkling, belly-baring gown and a chic white double-breasted coat paired with a short brown tank dress and Alexander McQueen’s beloved oversized sneakers. When the Emmy Award-winning journalist — who’s been linked to the Amazon founder since 2019 — gets dressed up, she’s...
