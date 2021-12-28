ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Alice Cooper says all bands should have helped their crews through COVID

By Conor Lochrie
thebrag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlice Cooper really hopes all bands did their bit to support their crew members through the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent interview with Forbes, the legendary rocker discussed what his organisation did for its crew members when he realised the frightening scale of the pandemic. “When we saw this...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

mxdwn.com

Alice Cooper at the Greek Theatre on April 24th

The legendary Alice Cooper is set to perform at the Greek Theatre on April 24, 2022, alongside Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley. In celebration of Cooper’s latest release Detroit Stories, Frehley will be heading back to the stage in 2022 with Alice Cooper for the Detroit Muscle Tour which includes only a single stop in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
loudersound.com

'When I took drugs I didn't know where I began and Alice ended' Alice Cooper admits

Alice Cooper discusses the difference between his on-stage persona and authentic personality, and reveals that at one point, he couldn't tell the difference between them. If you weren't all that familiar with Alice Cooper, you'd probably assume that he was a menacing, controversial scary type who sports full leather outfits and racoon-eyed makeup while doing his weekly shop. Following a career of darkly flamboyant anthems and notorious on-stage antics involving live snakes, guillotines and straightjackets, discovering he's actually remarkably mild-mannered and not the eccentric sinister ringmaster we see on stage has always been a unexpected yet welcome surprise.
CELEBRITIES
MetroTimes

This Christmas, be like Alice Cooper

You don't need to look like a "good" person to be a Mr. Nice Guy. A viral photo being shared on social media on Monday shows the "Godfather of Shock Rock," Alice Cooper, humbly serving food to the needy. It appears to be an old photo; it also went viral...
DETROIT, MI
Person
Alice Cooper
963kklz.com

Alice Cooper Trends on Twitter for Being Mr. Nice Guy

Alice Cooper is on the receiving end of a lot of love on Twitter today (December 20) after a photo of him went viral. The photo below shows the Godfather of Shock Rock volunteering at a shelter and serving food. Plenty of Twitter users replied and shared the photo en...
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Alice Cooper can turn stage persona 'on and off'

Alice Cooper can turn his stage persona "on and off at will". The 73-year-old singer - whose real name is Vincent Furnier - admitted being sober has made it easy for him to distinguish his more mild-mannered self from the outrageous shock rocker fans see perform. He said: "I can...
CELEBRITIES
TV & VIDEOS

